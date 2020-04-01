CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED

April 02, 2020, 11:31:40 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 09:38:47 PM »
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-01/china-concealed-extent-of-virus-outbreak-u-s-intelligence-says

The compo should be pretty fucking eye watering.
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:41:54 PM »
CHINA WILL GET OFF WITH IT WE ALL KNOW THAT ITS NOT THEIR FAULT  klins
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:45:10 PM »
https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/richest-people-in-world-forbes/13/

Nice a Billionaires opinion..
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:47:19 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 09:45:10 PM
https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/richest-people-in-world-forbes/13/

Nice a Billionaires opinion..

How about this one Plaz?

https://m.slashdot.org/story/369104
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:56:41 PM »
So this news that nobody will stand by or put thier names to

passes as factual information..

Good one my friend

I like the cut of youre jib fella..

Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:14:32 PM »
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost
Logged
Adi_Dem1

« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:16:06 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:14:32 PM
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost


Bob is a cockroach  klins
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:17:21 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:14:32 PM
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost

Mangina hasn't posted all day, I post and out he crawls.
It's nice living in your head, rent free all day.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:22:53 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 09:56:41 PM
So this news that nobody will stand by or put thier names to

passes as factual information..

Good one my friend

I like the cut of youre jib fella..

 :basil:

Plaz, do a little research on the subject


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-51409801
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:40:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:17:21 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:14:32 PM
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost

Mangina hasn't posted all day, I post and out he crawls.
It's nice living in your head, rent free all day.


Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:06:28 PM »
China lied? Im fucking stunned.
Logged
