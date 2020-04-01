CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 02, 2020, 09:51:31 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED (Read 40 times) Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 121 CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED « on: Today at 09:38:47 PM » https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-01/china-concealed-extent-of-virus-outbreak-u-s-intelligence-says The compo should be pretty fucking eye watering. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China monkeyman Online Posts: 8 980 Re: CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:41:54 PM » CHINA WILL GET OFF WITH IT WE ALL KNOW THAT ITS NOT THEIR FAULT Logged plazmuh Online Posts: 13 681 Re: CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:45:10 PM » https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/richest-people-in-world-forbes/13/Nice a Billionaires opinion.. Logged Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 121 Re: CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:47:19 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 09:45:10 PMhttps://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/richest-people-in-world-forbes/13/Nice a Billionaires opinion..How about this one Plaz?https://m.slashdot.org/story/369104 Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...