The night of the long knives

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 03, 2020, 01:11:33 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The night of the long knives  (Read 282 times)
Adi_Dem1

Online Online

Posts: 22


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:54:07 PM »
It was a stormy evening many moons ago ,

I was offered a scrap at the cross car park and the beer did flow,

Someone called liddle had offered me out,  

You know the guy, the one with breath like trout,

As we met near the blue Skoda octavia,

I told him his missus couldn't save yerrr,  

I threw a right hook as If it had come from Mars,

It left little legs liddle seeing stars,

As I left him bleeding covered in red,

Little liddle screamed I'm going to tell swalesy when we are in bed,

I turned and paused then said with some sass,

Shutup tiny tears you fucking Alfie bass



 




 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:56:45 PM by Adi_Dem1 » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 618


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:04:12 PM »
WILLIAM WORDSWORTH MUST BE SHITTING HIMSELF  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 817



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:19:04 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 219


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:27:15 PM »
Riverside Dickhead is back.

How desperate
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Adi_Dem1

Online Online

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:38:36 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:27:15 PM
Riverside Dickhead is back.

How desperate


You watch your tone with me otherwise there will be a poem about you next 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 123


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:42:49 PM »
Jesus wept this fruitloop has been creating accounts for over 2 years.  souey

If he's using VPNs too he's clearly a deranged individual.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 981


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:45:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:42:49 PM
Jesus wept this fruitloop has been creating accounts for over 2 years.  souey

If he's using VPNs too he's clearly a deranged individual.



THE GREATLEADER KNOWS THIS AND LETS IT HAPPEN BUT BANS PEOPLE FOR NOTHING NOWADAYS 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 363


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:47:44 PM »
Nobody reply just let him to talk to the other cartoons in his head................
Logged
Adi_Dem1

Online Online

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:52:07 PM »
Poems a plenty I see  :steptoe:
Logged
DowningAlbion
Mixer
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 272


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:59:47 PM »
Rifle was clearly always a deranged individual. I called him that and 'demented' numerous times. Poor admin on this board when an obvious troll and banned poster re-appears and spams topics and they do nothing
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Adi_Dem1

Online Online

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:02:54 PM »
Downingalbion how's borome treating you? Fuck off back over there you left poof, or do you want some lyrics posted? 
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 783



View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:12:50 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:59:47 PM
Rifle was clearly always a deranged individual. I called him that and 'demented' numerous times. Poor admin on this board when an obvious troll and banned poster re-appears and spams topics and they do nothing

This is the big boy's Message Board, yet you're pissing your pants over nothing and still expect admin to hold your hand and mop your girly tears up.

When are you going to learn not to feed the trolls?


   
Logged
dropthebomb
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 99


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:23:25 AM »
I think DowningAlbion is peeved because he cannot go running to the admin the get posters banned/comments deleted like he does on FMTTM.

Must be very distressing for him not having that control.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 