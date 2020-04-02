The night of the long knives

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2020, 09:51:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The night of the long knives  (Read 161 times)
Adi_Dem1

Online Online

Posts: 17


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:54:07 PM »
It was a stormy evening many moons ago ,

I was offered a scrap at the cross car park and the beer did flow,

Someone called liddle had offered me out,  

You know the guy, the one with breath like trout,

As we met near the blue Skoda octavia,

I told him his missus couldn't save yerrr,  

I threw a right hook as If it had come from Mars,

It left little legs liddle seeing stars,

As I left him bleeding covered in red,

Little liddle screamed I'm going to tell swalesy when we are in bed,

I turned and paused then said with some sass,

Shutup tiny tears you fucking Alfie bass



 




 
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:45 PM by Adi_Dem1 » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 618


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:04:12 PM »
WILLIAM WORDSWORTH MUST BE SHITTING HIMSELF  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 816



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:19:04 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 219


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:27:15 PM »
Riverside Dickhead is back.

How desperate
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Adi_Dem1

Online Online

Posts: 17


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:38:36 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:27:15 PM
Riverside Dickhead is back.

How desperate


You watch your tone with me otherwise there will be a poem about you next 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 121


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:42:49 PM »
Jesus wept this fruitloop has been creating accounts for over 2 years.  souey

If he's using VPNs too he's clearly a deranged individual.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 980


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:45:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:42:49 PM
Jesus wept this fruitloop has been creating accounts for over 2 years.  souey

If he's using VPNs too he's clearly a deranged individual.



THE GREATLEADER KNOWS THIS AND LETS IT HAPPEN BUT BANS PEOPLE FOR NOTHING NOWADAYS 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 363


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:47:44 PM »
Nobody reply just let him to talk to the other cartoons in his head................
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 