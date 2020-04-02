The night of the long knives

April 02, 2020
It was a stormy evening many moons ago ,

I was offered a scrap at the cross car park and the beer did flow,

Someone called liddle had offered me out,  

You know the guy, the one with breath like trout,

As we met near the blue Skoda octavia,

I told him his missus couldn't save yerrr,  

I threw a right hook as If it had come from Mars,

It left little legs liddle seeing stars,

As I left him bleeding covered in red,

Little liddle screamed I'm going to tell swalesy when we are in bed,

I turned and paused then said with some sass,

Shutup tiny tears you fucking Alfie bass



 




 
WILLIAM WORDSWORTH MUST BE SHITTING HIMSELF  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
