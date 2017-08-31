Lineker

April 03, 2020, 02:41:10 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Lineker  (Read 535 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 277


« on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 PM »
Just watched him being interviewed about the moral vacuum highly paid footballers are now in. He squirmed like the snake that he is. Pity the useless interviewer didn't ask him whether he would take a cut in his £1milion plus salary, thanks to you and me.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 637


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:06:30 PM »
I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY  👍

BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Posts: 4 582



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:11:00 PM »
Fucking love it if everyone stopped paying the licence fee and the  cunt had his salary slashed
Jug eared cunt
El Capitan
Posts: 40 786


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:06:30 PM
I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY  👍

BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED  👎


 charles How does that work then??
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 637


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:24:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:12:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:06:30 PM
I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY  👍

BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED  👎


 charles How does that work then??

YOU WILL HAVE TO ASK THAT BENT CUNT.... BUT IT'S WELL KNOWN HE HAS TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEMES GOING ON  👎

LIGHTEN UP YOU SNAKE GRASSING CUNT  👍
monkeyman
Posts: 8 981


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:28:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:24:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:12:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:06:30 PM
I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY  👍

BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED  👎


 charles How does that work then??

YOU WILL HAVE TO ASK THAT BENT CUNT.... BUT IT'S WELL KNOWN HE HAS TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEMES GOING ON  👎

LIGHTEN UP YOU SNAKE GRASSING CUNT  👍
  mick
El Capitan
Posts: 40 786


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:29:36 PM »
 mick
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 083


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:53:35 AM »
He is giving Red Cross two month's salary.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 583



« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:06:11 AM »
If you are a limited company which Lineker is then if you donate to a QUALIFYING charity which the Red Cross is then you are entitled to tax relief on your corporation tax ...

Nice PR and even better timing ...
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 278


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:08:37 AM »
Common misconception well illustrated above...

Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100K

It would cost him  at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.

Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax
El Capitan
Posts: 40 786


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:25:09 AM »
I wouldnt say its a common misconception, just a misconception amongst idiots



Donate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax  :homer:
DowningAlbion
Posts: 278


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:38:57 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:25:09 AM
I wouldnt say its a common misconception, just a misconception amongst idiots

Donate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax  :homer:

Agreed. You hear a similar misconception regarding Steve Gibson and getting everything he contributes to MFC back in reduced tax

souey
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 583



« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:43:19 AM »
You might have to refer to where someone on here has said that what is donated, 100% of it can be reclaimed. It is a relief.

Doing it across the end and start of the tax year ... great timing too.

Great PR too ..
DowningAlbion
Posts: 278


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:10:05 PM »
Willie, LT said "BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED"

Clear implication 100% of it is saved. If everyone knows they only save 19% at most, why would anyone object?

In my example, the charity get £100K and Lineker is personally down by at least £81,000. In what world is that not a good thing for him to do?

Corporation Tax Relief on Charitable Donations exists as an incentive for companies to support worthwhile causes. They get at most 19% back as the incentive. There is nothing hypocritical about it
Oldfield
Posts: 635



« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:18:57 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 11:08:37 AM
Common misconception well illustrated above...

Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100K

It would cost him  at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.

Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax



And if he withdrew that 81k he would have to pay a further 30 odd percent in dividend tax .... no?

So in reality he has saved quite a sum
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 613


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:20:24 PM »
Was neither an implication nor was it clear  :wanker:  

Lineker is on £1.7 million p.a. Another champange tosspot.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 786


« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:21:28 PM »
Hes missed a trick here... he should have donated a million. Think of all the money he would have saved then



 :alf:  souey souey souey
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 583



« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:27:09 PM »
LT can say if that is what he meant ...


It is a good thing but are there are better charities who are not qualified in the scheme? You can also double the relief if he donate either side of the tax year

If he is so charitable why publicise it? Companies shell out between 5 and 15% on their turnover on marketing so it is more an investment

Lineker currently has a shit image ..   
DowningAlbion
Posts: 278


« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:57:14 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:27:09 PM
Lineker currently has a shit image ..   

Amongst knuckle-dragging NF types...I like him and so do most people on my Twitter feed, who are all decent types (of course)

monkey
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 613


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:03:51 PM »
A greedy champagne socialist who pretends to give but actually parts with very little. His donations are always just PR stunts in self promotion. Vile wanker as are his creepy followers. No surprise Junior likes him 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 270



« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:30:47 PM »
Wonder how much the philanthropists n this thread give to anything at all
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 583



« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:31:31 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:57:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:27:09 PM
Lineker currently has a shit image ..   

Amongst knuckle-dragging NF types...I like him and so do most people on my Twitter feed, who are all decent types (of course)

monkey

Not sure if you are joking but will give you benefit of the doubt  :like:
DowningAlbion
Posts: 278


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:35:28 PM »
And right on cue, here's Thick-Winger the archetypal NF Knuckle-dragger :lenin:

As illustrated, Lineker has parted with £81K for every £100k the charity receives. WLR has an obsession with so-called "Champagne Socialists". Lineker was born and raised in Leicester. His father was a Greengrocer charles

Malevolent types like WLR cannot believe anyone else could do something genuinely self-less because they never would themselves. So anyone who believes in a less unequal society is a "hypocrite" if they don't give away all their material possessions and go and live in the gutter
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 583



« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:39:50 PM »
I wonder if his ex wife holds him in such high regard given his long history of being a dressing room lothario and adulterous ways even with a sick kid.

Erimus44
Posts: 318


« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:46:00 PM »
DA's angry rants on here really are quite something. I'm sure his pal fooman will be very impressed. Keep it up, softlad.  :like:
DowningAlbion
Posts: 278


« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:49:45 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 01:46:00 PM
DA's angry rants on here really are quite something. I'm sure his pal fooman will be very impressed. Keep it up, softlad.  :like:

OK BOB, IF YOU SAY SO  :like:
Erimus44
Posts: 318


« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:53:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:30:47 PM
Wonder how much the philanthropists n this thread give to anything at all

Is it something to brag and boast about, Bob? Obviously for multimillionaires like Lineker who has decided it is.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 786


« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:58:22 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 01:53:06 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:30:47 PM
Wonder how much the philanthropists n this thread give to anything at all

Is it something to brag and boast about, Bob? Obviously for multimillionaires like Lineker who has decided it is.



The opening post is literally saying I bet that Lineker cunt isnt donating / taking a wage cut .... so why shouldnt Lineker come out and say errr actually, I have
Erimus44
Posts: 318


« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:11:24 PM »
Oh dear, the unflushed turd not only doesn't understand what 'literally' means, but seems to think Lineker is directly responding to Bill Buxton. souey
El Capitan
Posts: 40 786


« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:14:25 PM »
Jog on, sad old man 
Erimus44
Posts: 318


« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:16:07 PM »
Younger than you, you horrid piece of shit.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 786


« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:16:59 PM »
 




 :gaz: :gaz: cry
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 277


« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:39:45 PM »
Two months salary for Lineker is bugger all. He should go and volunteer for the NHS,after all he hasn't got a job at the moment.
