LEON TROTSKY
I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY 👍
BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED 👎
How does that work then??
YOU WILL HAVE TO ASK THAT BENT CUNT.... BUT IT'S WELL KNOWN HE HAS TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEMES GOING ON 👎
LIGHTEN UP YOU SNAKE GRASSING CUNT 👍
DowningAlbion
Common misconception well illustrated above...
Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100K
It would cost him at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.
Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax
Oldfield
And if he withdrew that 81k he would have to pay a further 30 odd percent in dividend tax .... no?
So in reality he has saved quite a sum
