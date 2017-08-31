Bill Buxton

Just watched him being interviewed about the moral vacuum highly paid footballers are now in. He squirmed like the snake that he is. Pity the useless interviewer didn't ask him whether he would take a cut in his £1milion plus salary, thanks to you and me.



I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY 👍

BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED 👎



Fucking love it if everyone stopped paying the licence fee and the cunt had his salary slashed

He is giving Red Cross two month's salary.

If you are a limited company which Lineker is then if you donate to a QUALIFYING charity which the Red Cross is then you are entitled to tax relief on your corporation tax ...

Nice PR and even better timing ...



Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100K



It would cost him at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.



Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax



Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100K

It would cost him at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.

Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax

Posts: 40 786 Re: Lineker « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:25:09 AM »







I wouldnt say its a common misconception, just a misconception amongst idiots
Donate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax

MixerPosts: 278 Re: Lineker « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:38:57 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:25:09 AM



Donate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax

I wouldnt say its a common misconception, just a misconception amongst idiotsDonate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax

Agreed. You hear a similar misconception regarding Steve Gibson and getting everything he contributes to MFC back in reduced tax



Agreed. You hear a similar misconception regarding Steve Gibson and getting everything he contributes to MFC back in reduced tax

You might have to refer to where someone on here has said that what is donated, 100% of it can be reclaimed. It is a relief.

Doing it across the end and start of the tax year ... great timing too.

Great PR too ..



Doing it across the end and start of the tax year ... great timing too.



MixerPosts: 278 Re: Lineker « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:10:05 PM » Willie, LT said "BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED"



Clear implication 100% of it is saved. If everyone knows they only save 19% at most, why would anyone object?



In my example, the charity get £100K and Lineker is personally down by at least £81,000. In what world is that not a good thing for him to do?



Corporation Tax Relief on Charitable Donations exists as an incentive for companies to support worthwhile causes. They get at most 19% back as the incentive. There is nothing hypocritical about it



« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:58 PM by DowningAlbion » Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

Posts: 635 Re: Lineker « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:18:57 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 11:08:37 AM



Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100K



It would cost him at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.



Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax





Common misconception well illustrated above...Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100KIt would cost him at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax

And if he withdrew that 81k he would have to pay a further 30 odd percent in dividend tax .... no?



And if he withdrew that 81k he would have to pay a further 30 odd percent in dividend tax .... no?

So in reality he has saved quite a sum

Posts: 613Fred West ruined my wife Re: Lineker « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:20:24 PM »



Lineker is on £1.7 million p.a. Another champange tosspot.

Posts: 40 786 Re: Lineker « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:21:28 PM »







Hes missed a trick here... he should have donated a million. Think of all the money he would have saved then

Posts: 8 583 Re: Lineker « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:27:09 PM » LT can say if that is what he meant ...





It is a good thing but are there are better charities who are not qualified in the scheme? You can also double the relief if he donate either side of the tax year



If he is so charitable why publicise it? Companies shell out between 5 and 15% on their turnover on marketing so it is more an investment



Lineker currently has a shit image ..



MixerPosts: 278 Re: Lineker « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:57:14 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:27:09 PM Lineker currently has a shit image ..



Amongst knuckle-dragging NF types...I like him and so do most people on my Twitter feed, who are all decent types (of course)



Amongst knuckle-dragging NF types...I like him and so do most people on my Twitter feed, who are all decent types (of course)

A greedy champagne socialist who pretends to give but actually parts with very little. His donations are always just PR stunts in self promotion. Vile wanker as are his creepy followers. No surprise Junior likes him

MixerPosts: 278 Re: Lineker « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:35:28 PM »



As illustrated, Lineker has parted with £81K for every £100k the charity receives. WLR has an obsession with so-called "Champagne Socialists". Lineker was born and raised in Leicester. His father was a Greengrocer



As illustrated, Lineker has parted with £81K for every £100k the charity receives. WLR has an obsession with so-called "Champagne Socialists". Lineker was born and raised in Leicester. His father was a Greengrocer

Malevolent types like WLR cannot believe anyone else could do something genuinely self-less because they never would themselves. So anyone who believes in a less unequal society is a "hypocrite" if they don't give away all their material possessions and go and live in the gutter

I wonder if his ex wife holds him in such high regard given his long history of being a dressing room lothario and adulterous ways even with a sick kid.



DA's angry rants on here really are quite something. I'm sure his pal fooman will be very impressed. Keep it up, softlad.

MixerPosts: 278 Re: Lineker « Reply #25 on: Today at 01:49:45 PM » Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 01:46:00 PM

DA's angry rants on here really are quite something. I'm sure his pal fooman will be very impressed. Keep it up, softlad.

OK BOB, IF YOU SAY SO

Oh dear, the unflushed turd not only doesn't understand what 'literally' means, but seems to think Lineker is directly responding to Bill Buxton.

Jog on, sad old man

Younger than you, you horrid piece of shit.