Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 276 Lineker « on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 PM » Just watched him being interviewed about the moral vacuum highly paid footballers are now in. He squirmed like the snake that he is. Pity the useless interviewer didn't ask him whether he would take a cut in his £1milion plus salary, thanks to you and me.



LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 73 626I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Lineker « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:06:30 PM » I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY 👍



mingebag

Posts: 4 582 Re: Lineker « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:11:00 PM » Fucking love it if everyone stopped paying the licence fee and the cunt had his salary slashed

El Capitan

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 077Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Lineker « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:53:35 AM » He is giving Red Cross two month's salary. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 580 Re: Lineker « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:06:11 AM » If you are a limited company which Lineker is then if you donate to a QUALIFYING charity which the Red Cross is then you are entitled to tax relief on your corporation tax ...



DowningAlbion



MixerPosts: 274 Re: Lineker « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:08:37 AM »



Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100K



It would cost him at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.



Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax



Common misconception well illustrated above...Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100K

It would cost him at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.

Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax

El Capitan

Posts: 40 780 Re: Lineker « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:25:09 AM »







I wouldnt say its a common misconception, just a misconception amongst idiots

Donate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax

DowningAlbion



MixerPosts: 274 Re: Lineker « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:38:57 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:25:09 AM



Donate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax

I wouldnt say its a common misconception, just a misconception amongst idiotsDonate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax

Agreed. You hear a similar misconception regarding Steve Gibson and getting everything he contributes to MFC back in reduced tax



Agreed. You hear a similar misconception regarding Steve Gibson and getting everything he contributes to MFC back in reduced tax