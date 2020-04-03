Lineker

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 03, 2020, 11:51:21 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Lineker  (Read 358 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 276


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 PM »
Just watched him being interviewed about the moral vacuum highly paid footballers are now in. He squirmed like the snake that he is. Pity the useless interviewer didn't ask him whether he would take a cut in his £1milion plus salary, thanks to you and me.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 626


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:06:30 PM »
I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY  👍

BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 582



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:11:00 PM »
Fucking love it if everyone stopped paying the licence fee and the  cunt had his salary slashed
Jug eared cunt
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 780


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:06:30 PM
I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY  👍

BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED  👎


 charles How does that work then??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 626


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:24:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:12:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:06:30 PM
I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY  👍

BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED  👎


 charles How does that work then??

YOU WILL HAVE TO ASK THAT BENT CUNT.... BUT IT'S WELL KNOWN HE HAS TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEMES GOING ON  👎

LIGHTEN UP YOU SNAKE GRASSING CUNT  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 981


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:28:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:24:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:12:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:06:30 PM
I'VE HEARD ON THE GRAPEVINE HE HAS DONATED MONEY  👍

BUT IT WILL ONLY BE TAX MONEY THE HYPOCRITE HAS AVOIDED  👎


 charles How does that work then??

YOU WILL HAVE TO ASK THAT BENT CUNT.... BUT IT'S WELL KNOWN HE HAS TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEMES GOING ON  👎

LIGHTEN UP YOU SNAKE GRASSING CUNT  👍
  mick
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 780


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:29:36 PM »
 mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 077


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:53:35 AM »
He is giving Red Cross two month's salary.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 580



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:06:11 AM »
If you are a limited company which Lineker is then if you donate to a QUALIFYING charity which the Red Cross is then you are entitled to tax relief on your corporation tax ...

Nice PR and even better timing ...
Logged
DowningAlbion
Mixer
****
Online Online

Posts: 274


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:08:37 AM »
Common misconception well illustrated above...

Even if he got Corporation Tax saving it is only 19% of what was contributed. If he gave £100,000 to qualifying charity and gets to deduct the contribution from profits for CT he saves a maximum of £19,000 NOT the whole £100K

It would cost him  at least £81,000 rather than the full £100K but it is still a massive contribution.

Conspiracy nutters always assume companies save the whole amount donated to charity. In reality, they only ever save a %percentage amount equal to their marginal rate of tax
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:37 AM by DowningAlbion » Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 780


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:25:09 AM »
I wouldnt say its a common misconception, just a misconception amongst idiots



Donate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax  :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
DowningAlbion
Mixer
****
Online Online

Posts: 274


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:38:57 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:25:09 AM
I wouldnt say its a common misconception, just a misconception amongst idiots

Donate £100k to slash £19k off your corp tax bill. The Linny school of tax  :homer:

Agreed. You hear a similar misconception regarding Steve Gibson and getting everything he contributes to MFC back in reduced tax

souey
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 580



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:43:19 AM »
You might have to refer to where someone on here has said that what is donated, 100% of it can be reclaimed. It is a relief.

Doing it across the end and start of the tax year ... great timing too.

Great PR too ..
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 