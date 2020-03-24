|
RedSteel
Sorry but its the Flu..
They are prepping for something big..
But it is not what you are being told it is..
Two prison ships anchored near NYC..The roundup begins..
Tick Tock
Round up of what ye Barmy cunt?
Sprinkles
Does anyone know someone who actually has the virus, here in Boro quite a few have been diagnosed with it and a fair few have died, I know loads of people from Boro, Stockton and surrounding areas but not 1 person has said they know of anyone diagnosed or died
Sprinkles
I'm not saying it's not real, just that for a small town you would of thought loads of people would of known someone, Just for the record I haven't been out the house for 17 days, I'm 58 and healthy but it scares the shit me !
Sprinkles
Apologies Red, I was responding to Teesville
RedSteel
It broke out in Italy, and in the North due to the high levels of Chinese migrant workers in the Textile industry. The levels started when the scruffy cunts returned from Chinese new year, that one is easy to explain.
RedSteel
Two hospital ships, nothing sinister about that Plaz. Why the fuck does everything have to be a conspiracy to some folk. The truth is China are scruffy cunts who eat anything,who create and spread these horrid Viruses due to their poor Hygiene standards. Mix that with an old skool Commy government, and it's so easy and simple to understand. This virus like ebola is highly contagious and can be a killer, so measures have been put in place to combat it in the event that it over runs health services. Again, plain and simple, no conspiracy at all.
Well maybe but the scruffy cunts have been eating bat's bollocks and tiger's tadgers forever and have done okay on it.
It just happens that this virus comes to life in the same place as China's only Level 4 Biosafety Lab, in Wuhan. Seems a little coincidental to me but hey-ho, could just be a dodgy batch of bat burgers. No-one (except the scruffy cunts) really knows.
Couldn't give a fuck if it came from the street or a lab, it came from them scruffy cunts, which they have form for. Then trying to blame the USA for it, FUCK OFF!!!
