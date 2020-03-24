GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎

March 24, 2020
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Topic: GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 609


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Today at 01:38:12 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/message-family-healthy-mum-who-18026880

IT KILLS HEALTHY PEOPLE TOO......

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
plazmuh
Posts: 13 674


Reply #1 on: Today at 02:19:45 PM
Sorry but its the Flu..

They are prepping for something big..

But it is not what you are being told it is..

Two prison ships anchored near NYC..

The roundup begins..

Tick Tock

 :homer:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 781



Reply #2 on: Today at 03:01:51 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 02:19:45 PM
Two prison ships anchored near NYC..

Where did you get that information from?
RedSteel
Posts: 9 219

UTB


Reply #3 on: Today at 03:05:34 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 02:19:45 PM
Sorry but its the Flu..

They are prepping for something big..

But it is not what you are being told it is..

Two prison ships anchored near NYC..

The roundup begins..

Tick Tock

 :homer:



Round up of what ye Barmy cunt?
plazmuh
Posts: 13 674


Reply #4 on: Today at 03:08:49 PM
Its out there if you care to look..

https://www.upi.com/Defense-News/2020/03/24/Navys-USNS-Comfort-hospital-ship-to-arrive-in-NYC-within-weeks/5081585083882/
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 781



Reply #5 on: Today at 03:13:12 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 03:08:49 PM
Its out there if you care to look..

https://www.upi.com/Defense-News/2020/03/24/Navys-USNS-Comfort-hospital-ship-to-arrive-in-NYC-within-weeks/5081585083882/

I did Google it before I asked, but I thought you said "prison ships", not "hospital ships".   
Sprinkles

Posts: 23


Reply #6 on: Today at 03:22:44 PM
Does anyone know someone who actually has the virus, here in Boro quite a few have been diagnosed with it and a fair few have died, I know loads of people from Boro, Stockton and surrounding areas but not 1 person has said they know of anyone diagnosed or died
TeesvilleMonsoon
Posts: 544

Fuck the pope


Reply #7 on: Today at 03:27:48 PM
Our lads works on icu in James cook. 4 died on her shift yesterday so yeah its real
RedSteel
Posts: 9 219

UTB


Reply #8 on: Today at 03:31:45 PM
Two hospital ships, nothing sinister about that Plaz. Why the fuck does everything have to be a conspiracy to some folk. The truth is China are scruffy cunts who eat anything,who create and spread these horrid Viruses due to their poor Hygiene standards. Mix that with an old skool Commy government, and it's so easy and simple to understand. This virus like ebola is highly contagious and can be a killer, so measures have been put in place to combat it in the event that it over runs health services. Again, plain and simple, no conspiracy at all.
Sprinkles

Posts: 23


Reply #9 on: Today at 03:33:48 PM
I'm not saying it's not real, just that for a small town you would of thought loads of people would of known someone, Just for the record I haven't been out the house for 17 days, I'm 58 and healthy but it scares the shit me !
RedSteel
Posts: 9 219

UTB


Reply #10 on: Today at 03:38:37 PM
Quote from: Sprinkles on Today at 03:33:48 PM
I'm not saying it's not real, just that for a small town you would of thought loads of people would of known someone, Just for the record I haven't been out the house for 17 days, I'm 58 and healthy but it scares the shit me !

My rant was aimed at plaz  not you mate.

You are doing the right thing, staying in like you have been told to do. I'm following it best i can, going out as and when i need too to the shops, or a bit exercise. Same with my close family, sticking to the advice given and keeping safe.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 674


Reply #11 on: Today at 03:52:48 PM
https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2020/02/5g-60-ghz-oxygen-absorption-you-and-coronavirus/

You have way more important things to worry about

than the flu my friend..

Where did the Virus Start                                   =   China

First place to test said Technology                      = China           

And who was second   to test it                          =  Italy

But this is just a coincidence  RIGHT
Sprinkles

Posts: 23


Reply #12 on: Today at 03:59:53 PM
Apologies Red, I was responding to Teesville
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 076


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #13 on: Today at 04:04:42 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:31:45 PM
Two hospital ships, nothing sinister about that Plaz. Why the fuck does everything have to be a conspiracy to some folk. The truth is China are scruffy cunts who eat anything,who create and spread these horrid Viruses due to their poor Hygiene standards. Mix that with an old skool Commy government, and it's so easy and simple to understand. This virus like ebola is highly contagious and can be a killer, so measures have been put in place to combat it in the event that it over runs health services. Again, plain and simple, no conspiracy at all.


Well maybe but the scruffy cunts have been eating bat's bollocks and tiger's tadgers forever and have done okay on it.
It just happens that this virus comes to life in the same place as China's only Level 4 Biosafety Lab, in Wuhan. Seems a little coincidental to me but hey-ho, could just be a dodgy batch of bat burgers. No-one (except the scruffy cunts) really knows.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 609


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #14 on: Today at 04:05:52 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/coronavirus-teesside-death-toll-soars-18030299

😭😭😭
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
