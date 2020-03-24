plazmuh

Re: GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:19:45 PM »



They are prepping for something big..



But it is not what you are being told it is..



Two prison ships anchored near NYC..



The roundup begins..



Tick Tock







Re: GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:22:44 PM » Does anyone know someone who actually has the virus, here in Boro quite a few have been diagnosed with it and a fair few have died, I know loads of people from Boro, Stockton and surrounding areas but not 1 person has said they know of anyone diagnosed or died

Re: GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎 « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:31:45 PM » Two hospital ships, nothing sinister about that Plaz. Why the fuck does everything have to be a conspiracy to some folk. The truth is China are scruffy cunts who eat anything,who create and spread these horrid Viruses due to their poor Hygiene standards. Mix that with an old skool Commy government, and it's so easy and simple to understand. This virus like ebola is highly contagious and can be a killer, so measures have been put in place to combat it in the event that it over runs health services. Again, plain and simple, no conspiracy at all.

Re: GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎 « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:33:48 PM » I'm not saying it's not real, just that for a small town you would of thought loads of people would of known someone, Just for the record I haven't been out the house for 17 days, I'm 58 and healthy but it scares the shit me !

Re: GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:38:37 PM » Quote from: Sprinkles on Today at 03:33:48 PM I'm not saying it's not real, just that for a small town you would of thought loads of people would of known someone, Just for the record I haven't been out the house for 17 days, I'm 58 and healthy but it scares the shit me !



My rant was aimed at plaz not you mate.



You are doing the right thing, staying in like you have been told to do. I'm following it best i can, going out as and when i need too to the shops, or a bit exercise. Same with my close family, sticking to the advice given and keeping safe. My rant was aimed at plaznot you mate.You are doing the right thing, staying in like you have been told to do. I'm following it best i can, going out as and when i need too to the shops, or a bit exercise. Same with my close family, sticking to the advice given and keeping safe. Logged

Re: GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎 « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:52:48 PM » https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2020/02/5g-60-ghz-oxygen-absorption-you-and-coronavirus/



You have way more important things to worry about



than the flu my friend..



Where did the Virus Start = China



First place to test said Technology = China



And who was second to test it = Italy



But this is just a coincidence RIGHT You have way more important things to worry aboutthan the flu my friend..Where did the Virus Start = ChinaFirst place to test said Technology = ChinaAnd who was second to test it = ItalyBut this is just a coincidence RIGHT Logged