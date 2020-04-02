GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎

April 02, 2020, 02:44:23 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

GET A GRIP YOU SO CALLED COVID 19 EXPERTS 👎
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 01:38:12 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/message-family-healthy-mum-who-18026880

IT KILLS HEALTHY PEOPLE TOO......

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
plazmuh
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:19:45 PM »
Sorry but its the Flu..

They are prepping for something big..

But it is not what you are being told it is..

Two prison ships anchored near NYC..

The roundup begins..

Tick Tock

 :homer:
