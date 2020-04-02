EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 02, 2020, 06:26:34 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. (Read 338 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 612 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « on: Today at 12:28:21 PM » DIED 78 OF CORONAVIRUS Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 14 814 Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:45:22 PM » LIDDLE AND LARGE Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 612 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:47:49 PM » CAN PEOPLE NOT SHOW SOME RESPECT IN THESE DEATH THREADS ?COME ON LAD THIS IN NOT THE TIME AND PLACE 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 775 Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:48:40 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:45:22 PMLIDDLE AND LARGE SHOW SOME FAAAAAAACKIN RESPECT !!! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 14 814 Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:51:20 PM » STOP GANGING UP ON ME !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Bernie Offline Posts: 5 192 Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:11:36 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:45:22 PMLIDDLE AND LARGE Correct thread title should be EDDIE LARGE BROWN BREAD Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. Skinz Offline Posts: 2 138 Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:18:34 PM » Used to travel with the City squad to away games. Also sat on the bench for a while during the '80s as a lucky mascot Nice bloke. Logged TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 7 076 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:27:49 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:28:21 PMDIED 78 OF CORONAVIRUS Died with Coronavirus. He was in hospital already being treated for heart failure.Very sad, R.I.P. Eddie. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 612 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:46:36 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:27:49 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:28:21 PMDIED 78 OF CORONAVIRUS Died with Coronavirus. He was in hospital already being treated for heart failure.Very sad, R.I.P. Eddie. THIS IS CORRECT.... HE CAUGHT THE CORONAVIRUS IN HOSPITAL 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... kippers Offline Posts: 2 049 Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:49:12 PM » Were you at his bedside Lids ? Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 612 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:59:04 PM » ARE YOU A FULL TIME 🤡OR A PART TIME 🤡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Adi_Dem1 Online Posts: 4 Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P. « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:15:05 PM » Liddle and large made me chuckle what you having for tea tonight lidds me old fruit? Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...