EDDIE LARGE R.I.P.

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2020, 06:26:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P.  (Read 338 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 612


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:28:21 PM »
DIED 78 OF CORONAVIRUS
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 814



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:45:22 PM »
LIDDLE AND LARGE     oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 612


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:47:49 PM »
CAN PEOPLE NOT SHOW SOME RESPECT  IN THESE DEATH  THREADS ?

COME ON LAD THIS IN NOT THE TIME AND PLACE  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 775


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:48:40 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:45:22 PM
LIDDLE AND LARGE     oleary



SHOW SOME FAAAAAAACKIN RESPECT !!!  :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 814



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:51:20 PM »
STOP GANGING UP ON ME !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 192


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:11:36 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:45:22 PM
LIDDLE AND LARGE     oleary

 :bc:

Correct thread title should be EDDIE LARGE BROWN BREAD
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 138


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:18:34 PM »
Used to travel with the City squad to away games. Also sat on the bench for a while during the '80s as a lucky mascot  souey

Nice bloke.  :beer:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 076


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:27:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:28:21 PM
DIED 78 OF CORONAVIRUS

Died with Coronavirus. He was in hospital already being treated for heart failure.

Very sad, R.I.P. Eddie.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 612


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:46:36 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:27:49 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:28:21 PM
DIED 78 OF CORONAVIRUS

Died with Coronavirus. He was in hospital already being treated for heart failure.

Very sad, R.I.P. Eddie.


THIS IS CORRECT.... HE CAUGHT THE CORONAVIRUS IN HOSPITAL  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 049


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:49:12 PM »
Were you at his bedside Lids ?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 612


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:59:04 PM »
ARE YOU A FULL TIME  🤡

OR A PART TIME 🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Adi_Dem1

Online Online

Posts: 4


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:15:05 PM »
Liddle and large made me chuckle  :alf: what you having for tea tonight lidds me old fruit?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 