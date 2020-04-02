LEON TROTSKY

EDDIE LARGE R.I.P.
« on: Today at 12:28:21 PM »
DIED 78 OF CORONAVIRUS

Tortured_Mind
Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:45:22 PM »
LIDDLE AND LARGE

LEON TROTSKY
Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:47:49 PM »
CAN PEOPLE NOT SHOW SOME RESPECT IN THESE DEATH THREADS ?

COME ON LAD THIS IN NOT THE TIME AND PLACE 👎





Tortured_Mind
Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:51:20 PM »
STOP GANGING UP ON ME !!!

Skinz
Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:18:34 PM »



Nice bloke. Used to travel with the City squad to away games. Also sat on the bench for a while during the '80s as a lucky mascot

LEON TROTSKY
Re: EDDIE LARGE R.I.P.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:59:04 PM »
ARE YOU A FULL TIME 🤡

OR A PART TIME 🤡



