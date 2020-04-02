Prince Charles

April 02, 2020, 12:42:12 PM
Topic: Prince Charles
on: Today at 12:16:41 PM
Prince Charles , self isolating with Covid-19

Prince Andrew , self isolating with Jennifer-15

 



And I dont give a fuck if its already been posted 
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:22:09 PM
Jennifer's had a birthday since I last saw that.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:25:54 PM
                                                                                                         oleary
Quote from: Jethro Tull on March 25, 2020, 05:23:04 PM
Charles is isolating at balmoral with covid 19
prince Andrew is isolating at Windsor with Jennifer' 14
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
