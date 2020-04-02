NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎 Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 02, 2020, 10:35:59 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎 Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎 (Read 74 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 596 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎 « on: Today at 09:18:52 AM » https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-aviation-giants-lobby-for-virgin-atlantic-bailout-11966892👎😡😡😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... ccole Online Posts: 4 033 Re: NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:55:50 AM » If they go bust, the planes will still be there, the workforce will still be available, and the demand will still be there. The shareholders will just start another airline to operate those routes. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 596 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:00:32 AM » HOW ABOUT SELLING YER BIG ISLAND DICK 👍😡👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... towz Online Posts: 7 789 Re: NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:23:58 AM » Quote from: ccole on Today at 09:55:50 AMIf they go bust, the planes will still be there, the workforce will still be available, and the demand will still be there. The shareholders will just start another airline to operate those routes. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 596 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎 « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:25:59 AM » KATIE HOPKINS HAS RIPPED HIM A NEW ARSEHOLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...