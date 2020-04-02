NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎

April 02, 2020, 10:35:54 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

NO BAILOUTS FOR BILLIONAIRES 👎👎👎
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 09:18:52 AM »
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-aviation-giants-lobby-for-virgin-atlantic-bailout-11966892


ccole
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:55:50 AM »
If they go bust, the planes will still be there, the workforce will still be available, and the demand will still be there.

The shareholders will just start another airline to operate those routes.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:00:32 AM »
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:23:58 AM »
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:25:59 AM »
