OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 77





Posts: 77

Friend and Johnson to be released « on: Today at 08:33:21 AM » It looks as though the pair will not be offered new dals as we are linked with another left back, this time Fox at Sheffield Wednesday.



Friend has been a great servant but is becoming increasingly injury prone and, in the modern game, his alarming lack of pace is a real hindrance. I think he may be retained but only in a player coach capacity.



Johnson is solid enough and does a job but is not a natural full back and I don't see him challenging for a more advanced role. He has been a model pro for us and has always been complimentary about the area but business is business and we can probably bring in somebody more suited to the way Woodgate wants us to play.



The only other theory is that Woodgate sees Coulson as a left winger whish is something I don't agree with. The lad could either be a top class attacking full back simular in style to Robertson at Liverpool or a decent winger. He should be kept at full back and allowed to flourish there.