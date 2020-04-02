Friend and Johnson to be released Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 02, 2020, 04:37:32 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Friend and Johnson to be released Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Friend and Johnson to be released (Read 295 times) OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 77 Friend and Johnson to be released « on: Today at 08:33:21 AM » It looks as though the pair will not be offered new dals as we are linked with another left back, this time Fox at Sheffield Wednesday.Friend has been a great servant but is becoming increasingly injury prone and, in the modern game, his alarming lack of pace is a real hindrance. I think he may be retained but only in a player coach capacity.Johnson is solid enough and does a job but is not a natural full back and I don't see him challenging for a more advanced role. He has been a model pro for us and has always been complimentary about the area but business is business and we can probably bring in somebody more suited to the way Woodgate wants us to play.The only other theory is that Woodgate sees Coulson as a left winger whish is something I don't agree with. The lad could either be a top class attacking full back simular in style to Robertson at Liverpool or a decent winger. He should be kept at full back and allowed to flourish there. Logged towz Offline Posts: 7 789 Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:59:07 AM » Friend is for the knackers yard. Johnson is keep but he's not a defender Logged tunstall Offline Posts: 3 383 Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:08:41 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 08:59:07 AMFriend is for the knackers yard. Johnson is keep but he's not a defenderi don't know what he is Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 609 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:11:11 AM » IF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FC Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... tunstall Offline Posts: 3 383 Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:16:20 AM » Logged tunstall Offline Posts: 3 383 Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:03 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AMIF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FChe'll be shown the door, surely? He probably won't be able to walk through it though the big dopey cunt Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 773 Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:09:42 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AMIF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FCAgain?? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Ural Quntz Phew thats better Offline Posts: 6 532 Pack o cunts Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:40:09 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AMIF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FCAgain?This is the fourteenth time this season alone you have claimed to be 'finished with Middlesbrough FC'What a delusional cunt... Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018 mingebag Online Posts: 4 579 Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:49:08 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AMIF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FCWhen did you start Mr Trotsky Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 609 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:53:42 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 03:49:08 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AMIF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FCWhen did you start Mr Trotsky 1968.... 5 YEAR OLD WHEN ME DAD TOOK ME TO MY FIRST GAME 👍I HAVE NEVER FORGIVE HIM SINCE 😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... mingebag Online Posts: 4 579 Re: Friend and Johnson to be released « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:59:28 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:53:42 PMQuote from: mingebag on Today at 03:49:08 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AMIF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FCWhen did you start Mr Trotsky 1968.... 5 YEAR OLD WHEN ME DAD TOOK ME TO MY FIRST GAME 👍I HAVE NEVER FORGIVE HIM SINCE 😂😂😂😂😂 Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...