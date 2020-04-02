Friend and Johnson to be released

April 02, 2020, 04:37:32 PM
Author Topic: Friend and Johnson to be released  (Read 295 times)
OzzyPorter
« on: Today at 08:33:21 AM »
It looks as though the pair will not be offered new dals as we are linked with another left back, this time Fox at Sheffield Wednesday.

Friend has been a great servant but is becoming increasingly injury prone and, in the modern game, his alarming lack of pace is a real hindrance. I think he may be retained but only in a player coach capacity.

Johnson is solid enough and does a job but is not a natural full back and I don't see him challenging for a more advanced role. He has been a model pro for us and has always been complimentary about the area but business is business and we can probably bring in somebody more suited to the way Woodgate wants us to play.

The only other theory is that Woodgate sees Coulson as a left winger whish is something I don't agree with. The lad could either be a top class attacking full back simular in style to Robertson at Liverpool or a decent winger. He should be kept at full back and allowed to flourish there.
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:59:07 AM »
Friend is for the knackers yard. Johnson is keep but he's not a defender
tunstall
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:08:41 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:59:07 AM
Friend is for the knackers yard. Johnson is keep but he's not a defender

i don't know what he is
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:11:11 AM »
IF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FC
tunstall
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:16:20 AM »
:like:
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:03 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AM
IF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FC

he'll be shown the door, surely? He probably won't be able to walk through it though the big dopey cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:09:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AM
IF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FC


Again??  monkey
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:40:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AM
IF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FC

Again?

This is the fourteenth time this season alone you have claimed to be 'finished with Middlesbrough FC'

What a delusional cunt...
mingebag
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:49:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AM
IF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FC

When did you start Mr Trotsky  :lids:  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:53:42 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 03:49:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AM
IF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FC

When did you start Mr Trotsky  :lids:  mcl


1968.... 5 YEAR OLD WHEN ME DAD TOOK ME TO MY FIRST GAME  👍





I HAVE NEVER FORGIVE HIM SINCE  😂😂😂😂😂
mingebag
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:59:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:53:42 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 03:49:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:11 AM
IF GESTEDE GETS OFFERED A NEW DEAL WELL THAT'S ME FINISHED WITH MIDDLESBROUGH FC

When did you start Mr Trotsky  :lids:  mcl


1968.... 5 YEAR OLD WHEN ME DAD TOOK ME TO MY FIRST GAME  👍





I HAVE NEVER FORGIVE HIM SINCE  😂😂😂😂😂

 :like:
