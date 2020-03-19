LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 73 612I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... THE AIRLINES ARE A DISGRACE 👎 « on: Today at 08:19:15 AM » WON'T GIVE PEOPLE A REFUND ON BOOKED CANCELLED FLIGHTS 👎



JUST WANT TO HAND VOUCHERS OUT AND THAT'S WHEN YA CAN FINALLY GET IN TOUCH WITH THEM 👎😡😡😡👎



CHEEKY CUNTS HOLDING ON TO PEOPLES MONEY 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Posts: 3 383 Re: THE AIRLINES ARE A DISGRACE 👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:35:28 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:19:15 AM WON'T GIVE PEOPLE A REFUND ON BOOKED CANCELLED FLIGHTS 👎



JUST WANT TO HAND VOUCHERS OUT AND THAT'S WHEN YA CAN FINALLY GET IN TOUCH WITH THEM 👎😡😡😡👎



CHEEKY CUNTS HOLDING ON TO PEOPLES MONEY 👎



we had flights booked (KLM) to Oslo - Teesside to Amsterdam then onto Oslo



Norway went into lock down first so we thought "fuck it, we'll got the Dam then......", so we changed our flights to go from Teesside to Amsterdam (effectively dropping going to and from Oslo)......incredibly this cost us MORE......only a couple of quid, but what the fuck??



we then rearranged the flights to the end of April.....and now we have cancelled em and got a voucher.....



like you say............they're fucking cheeky cunts we had flights booked (KLM) to Oslo - Teesside to Amsterdam then onto OsloNorway went into lock down first so we thought "fuck it, we'll got the Dam then......", so we changed our flights to go from Teesside to Amsterdam (effectively dropping going to and from Oslo)......incredibly this cost us MORE......only a couple of quid, but what the fuck??we then rearranged the flights to the end of April.....and now we have cancelled em and got a voucher.....like you say............they're fucking cheeky cunts « Last Edit: Today at 09:22:01 AM by tunstall » Logged

Posts: 2 213 Re: THE AIRLINES ARE A DISGRACE 👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:20:13 AM » Just chatting with a lad at work he just got a refund off Jet2 no problem. Im supposed to be on the Norfolk Broads on Monday. Hoseasons haven't even been in touch to say its cancelled yet. Loads of people going mad on forums as they are only offering to rebook or a credit. Logged

Posts: 4 040 Re: THE AIRLINES ARE A DISGRACE 👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:42:19 AM » I think there first offer is a voucher, but just tell them you want a full refund and you will get one. Logged

Posts: 3 201 Re: THE AIRLINES ARE A DISGRACE 👎 « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:05:50 PM » We supposed to be coming back to the UK in May.



No refund but vouchers that have to he used by 31st Dec is United Airlines policy.



If we cant go in May I cant go anytime else during the year due to other commitments. W



Posts: 1 461 Re: THE AIRLINES ARE A DISGRACE 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:50:18 PM » The fuckers at Alitalia have got £400 of my cash be surprised if they are still around at the end of this to be honest Logged

Posts: 923 Re: THE AIRLINES ARE A DISGRACE 👎 « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:26:51 PM » Just do a chargeback if paid by debit or credit card. I booked phillipjnes in March with cathay through opodo. Got absolutely nowhere with opodo so got onto bank...gave them all the details and money was refunded in 7 days



If airline haven't provided you the service then they ain't got a leg to stand on. Unless it's you who is cancelling and not them so they would be in their right to keep her cash. You dont get a refund from petrol station if you dont use it after filling up...same applies with the airlines

