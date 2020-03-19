WON'T GIVE PEOPLE A REFUND ON BOOKED CANCELLED FLIGHTS 👎 JUST WANT TO HAND VOUCHERS OUT AND THAT'S WHEN YA CAN FINALLY GET IN TOUCH WITH THEM 👎😡😡😡👎 CHEEKY CUNTS HOLDING ON TO PEOPLES MONEY 👎

JUST WANT TO HAND VOUCHERS OUT AND THAT'S WHEN YA CAN FINALLY GET IN TOUCH WITH THEM 👎😡😡😡👎



CHEEKY CUNTS HOLDING ON TO PEOPLES MONEY 👎



we had flights booked (KLM) to Oslo - Teesside to Amsterdam then onto Oslo



Norway went into lock down first so we thought "fuck it, we'll got the Dam then......", so we changed our flights to go from Teesside to Amsterdam (effectively dropping going to and from Oslo)......incredibly this cost us MORE......only a couple of quid, but what the fuck??



we then rearranged the flights to the end of April.....and now we have cancelled em and got a voucher.....



