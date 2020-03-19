THE AIRLINES ARE A DISGRACE 👎

April 02, 2020, 12:42:07 PM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

THE AIRLINES ARE A DISGRACE 👎
LEON TROTSKY
Today at 08:19:15 AM
WON'T GIVE PEOPLE A REFUND ON BOOKED CANCELLED FLIGHTS 👎

JUST WANT TO HAND VOUCHERS OUT AND THAT'S WHEN YA CAN FINALLY GET IN TOUCH WITH THEM  👎😡😡😡👎

CHEEKY CUNTS HOLDING ON TO PEOPLES MONEY  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:35:28 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:19:15 AM
we had flights booked (KLM) to Oslo - Teesside to Amsterdam then onto Oslo

Norway went into lock down first so we thought "fuck it, we'll got the Dam then......", so we changed our flights to go from Teesside to Amsterdam (effectively dropping going to and from Oslo)......incredibly this cost us MORE......only a couple of quid, but what the fuck??

we then rearranged the flights to the end of April.....and now we have cancelled em and got a voucher.....

like you say............they're fucking cheeky cunts
BoroPE
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:20:13 AM
Just chatting with a lad at work he just got a refund off Jet2 no problem. Im supposed to be on the Norfolk Broads on Monday. Hoseasons haven't even been in touch to say its cancelled yet. Loads of people going mad on forums as they are only offering to rebook or a credit.  :wanker:
ccole
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:42:19 AM
I think there first offer is a voucher, but just tell them you want a full refund and you will get one.
Steboro
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:05:50 PM
We supposed to be coming back to the UK in May.

No refund but vouchers that have to he used by 31st Dec is United Airlines policy.

If we cant go in May I cant go anytime else during the year due to other commitments.   W
ccole
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:36:31 PM
have a read of this.

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2020/03/19/coronavirus-travel-dont-cancel-flights-immediately-heres-why/2868492001/
