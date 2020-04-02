tunstall

anyone watched Tiger King? « on: Today at 07:58:48 AM » four episodes in.....



what an absolute bunch of fucking freaks they all are



feel sorry for the animals - the true losers in all this carry on



i don't think any of the megalomaniacs actually give a shit about the animals - they just use them to inflate their own ego's



fucking fruit loops