anyone watched Tiger King?

April 02, 2020, 08:16:20 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Topic: anyone watched Tiger King?
tunstall
« on: Today at 07:58:48 AM »
four episodes in.....

what an absolute bunch of fucking freaks they all are

feel sorry for the animals - the true losers in all this carry on

i don't think any of the megalomaniacs actually give a shit about the animals - they just use them to inflate their own ego's

fucking fruit loops
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:04:18 AM »
YES MATE..... THE CUNT IS BATSHIT  CRAZY  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
