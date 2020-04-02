LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 599





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 599I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... ANOTHER DISASTER IN THE MAKING 👍 « on: Today at 07:49:48 AM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8178349/Paul-Gascoigne-self-isolating-glamorous-single-mother-two.html



HE REALLY NEEDS TO KEEP HIS HEAD DOWN AND KEEP OUT THE LIMELIGHT 👍 HE REALLY NEEDS TO KEEP HIS HEAD DOWN AND KEEP OUT THE LIMELIGHT 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 383





Posts: 3 383 Re: ANOTHER DISASTER IN THE MAKING 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:53:56 AM » holy fuck, she is an absolute horror show



i'm not sure its a case of Gazza looking for publicity though - probably just a nosh and his leg over



of course, the gutter press who hound the poor fucker at every turn will be all over something like this.... Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 074





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 074Pull your socks up Tel. Re: ANOTHER DISASTER IN THE MAKING 👍 « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:10:01 AM »



When they recycle her she'll provide two dozen patio chairs and about 1000 'phone cases.











I don't think they're related. Vorderman is now at least 79% plastic.When they recycle her she'll provide two dozen patio chairs and about 1000 'phone cases.I don't think they're related. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 599





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 599I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: ANOTHER DISASTER IN THE MAKING 👍 « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:14:14 AM » SHE LOOKS A RIGHT CLIP 👎



BODY TRANSFORMED BY PLASTIC SURGURY 👎



HER FACE LOOKS LIKE A MELTED CANDLE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 074





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 074Pull your socks up Tel. Re: ANOTHER DISASTER IN THE MAKING 👍 « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:19:19 AM » I wouldn't touch it with Clem's!

She'll be fucking hanging under all that clart. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 074





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 074Pull your socks up Tel. Re: ANOTHER DISASTER IN THE MAKING 👍 « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:24:51 AM » The fact that Gazza is a soaked wreck doesn't make that thing any better. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures