LET THIS SINK IN YA CUNTS





A ONCE HEALTHY 13 YEAR OLD BOY DIED THE OTHER DAY......HE WAS THAT HIGHLY INFECTIOUS THAT NONE OF HIS FAMILY COULD BE AROUND HIM TO EVEN HOLD HIS HAND.......HE DIED ALONE FRIGHTENED AND SCARED





