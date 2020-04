mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 575







Posts: 4 575 Force Majure « on: Today at 07:04:29 PM »



The company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligations



Why can't clubs do the same Can't clubs refuse to pay these players these massive sums every month on this basisThe company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligationsWhy can't clubs do the same Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 570





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 570I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Force Majure « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:25:24 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:04:29 PM



The company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligations



Why can't clubs do the same

Can't clubs refuse to pay these players these massive sums every month on this basisThe company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligationsWhy can't clubs do the same



IT'S COMING





YOU CAN BET YA FUCKING BOOTS ON THAT





EVEN THE FA'S POWERFUL UNION WONT STOP IT...NOT MUCH SYMAPATHY ABOUT FOR FOOTBALLERS AT THE MINUTE IT'S COMINGYOU CAN BET YA FUCKING BOOTS ON THATEVEN THE FA'S POWERFUL UNION WONT STOP IT...NOT MUCH SYMAPATHY ABOUT FOR FOOTBALLERS AT THE MINUTE Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

ccole

Offline



Posts: 4 032





Posts: 4 032 Re: Force Majure « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:30:04 PM » Certainly not on this forum Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 778







Mountain KingPosts: 9 778 Re: Force Majure « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:47:33 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:04:29 PM



The company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligations



Why can't clubs do the same

Can't clubs refuse to pay these players these massive sums every month on this basisThe company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligationsWhy can't clubs do the same

It will totally depend on what's in the player's contracts.



It's a moral issue and I would like to think that if I was on a Premier League footballer's wages, I wouldn't draw it while people employed at my club were being laid off.

It will totally depend on what's in the player's contracts.It's a moral issue and I would like to think that if I was on a Premier League footballer's wages, I wouldn't draw it while people employed at my club were being laid off. Logged

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 575







Posts: 4 575 Re: Force Majure « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:53:24 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 07:47:33 PM Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:04:29 PM



The company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligations



Why can't clubs do the same

Can't clubs refuse to pay these players these massive sums every month on this basisThe company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligationsWhy can't clubs do the same

It will totally depend on what's in the player's contracts.



It's a moral issue and I would like to think that if I was on a Premier League footballer's wages, I wouldn't draw it while people employed at my club were being laid off.



It will totally depend on what's in the player's contracts.It's a moral issue and I would like to think that if I was on a Premier League footballer's wages, I wouldn't draw it while people employed at my club were being laid off.

Or fucking cold blooded Surely it would be a massively long sighted clause in any footballers contract to not get paid no matter what the circumstancesOr fucking cold blooded Logged

Monster Munch

Offline



Posts: 15





Posts: 15 Re: Force Majure « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:14:24 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:04:29 PM



The company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligations



Why can't clubs do the same

[]force majeure Can't clubs refuse to pay these players these massive sums every month on this basisThe company I work for has issued Force Majure letters to all our Middle East power companies for not being able to fulfill maintenance obligationsWhy can't clubs do the same[]force majeure Logged

38red

Offline



Posts: 279





Posts: 279 Re: Force Majure « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:00:48 PM » I doubt they'd be able to apply it selectively, even if the player's contracts contained a force majeure clause, which I doubt. Invoking such a clause would probably release players from their contracts so no transfer fees. Logged