Bobupanddown
When the ONS release the next death data. We have data up to 20th March.
No Coivd 19 deaths prior to 19th March
On the 19th we had 5 officially linked deaths and on the 20th we had 103 but the overall death tally for these two days was more than 100 less per day than the previous week.
If 800+ people really died in the past 48 hours of Coivid 19 we'll see the massive spike in overall deaths which should have surpassed 2500 per day.
If I can be bothered I might plot it out on a graph and also add the data from the same time last year in a fair comparison.
ONS datahttps://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/weeklyprovisionalfiguresondeathsregisteredinenglandandwales
« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:59 PM by Bobupanddown »
Wee_Willie
I looked at this last night and it looks like it has just been updated as it didn't have the C19 data. I can see they've started changing some of the figures retrospectively albeit by a few.
I posted something this morning on here which more or less stated that around up to 2200 can die every week of respiratory conditions.
I will be watching this closely over the coming days/weeks to see if there is a statistical peak in the total deaths.
I calculated the mean and SD for each week on week per year to make sure the Cv19 recorded data does not steal deaths from the expected deaths from respiratory.
Bobupanddown
The cause of death figures can be manipulated, the total number of deaths cannot.
When the data is released I'll plot it out against the total deaths from 2019 for the same period.
Obviously things like weather can play a part, indeed we see the total number of deaths in that last week drop by about 400-800 a day which I think in part night be due to the wet weather drying up.
It will be also worth cross checking deaths linked to respiratory conditions, suspect they'll be eaten up in the Coivid 19 deaths.
Fundamentally though, if between 300 and 600 more people a day are dying it should be clear in the data.
El Capitan
Bobupanddown
El Capitan
