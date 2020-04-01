Willie - April 7th

April 01, 2020, 04:40:14 PM
Willie - April 7th
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 112


« on: Today at 04:22:04 PM »
When the ONS release the next death data. We have data up to 20th March.

No Coivd 19 deaths prior to 19th March

On the 19th we had 5 officially linked deaths and on the 20th we had 103 but the overall death tally for these two days was more than 100 less per day than the previous week.

If 800+ people really died in the past 48 hours of Coivid 19 we'll see the massive spike in overall deaths which should have surpassed 2500 per day.

If I can be bothered I might plot it out on a graph and also add the data from the same time last year in a fair comparison.

ONS data

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/weeklyprovisionalfiguresondeathsregisteredinenglandandwales
CapsDave
Posts: 4 432


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:34:19 PM »
You know what makes me laugh? A mad racist on a football message board thinks he knows better than all the governments of the world.  :meltdown:
