LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 528





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 528I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... DANIEL LEVY IS IN FOR A 3 MILL BONUS THIS SEASON 👎 « on: Today at 01:55:44 PM »



THIS IS THE END OF FOOTBALL FOR ME THE WAY IT WAS... 👎



BIG CHANGES ARE A COMING 👍







BUT FURLOUGHED 550 NON PLAYING EMPLOYEES WHILE HIS PLAYERS GET THIS 👎THIS IS THE END OF FOOTBALL FOR ME THE WAY IT WAS... 👎BIG CHANGES ARE A COMING 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......