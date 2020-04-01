DANIEL LEVY IS IN FOR A 3 MILL BONUS THIS SEASON 👎 Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 01, 2020, 02:07:40 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board DANIEL LEVY IS IN FOR A 3 MILL BONUS THIS SEASON 👎 Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: DANIEL LEVY IS IN FOR A 3 MILL BONUS THIS SEASON 👎 (Read 18 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 528 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... DANIEL LEVY IS IN FOR A 3 MILL BONUS THIS SEASON 👎 « on: Today at 01:55:44 PM » BUT FURLOUGHED 550 NON PLAYING EMPLOYEES WHILE HIS PLAYERS GET THIS 👎THIS IS THE END OF FOOTBALL FOR ME THE WAY IT WAS... 👎BIG CHANGES ARE A COMING 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...