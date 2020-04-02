Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 02, 2020, 01:09:29 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? (Read 374 times) Bill Buxton Offline Posts: 4 272 Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « on: Yesterday at 01:40:42 PM » Seems to have disappeared. why? Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:46:02 PM » PROBS BECAUSE IT NEEDED DELETING.... GÖLDBY IS THE ONE WHO WILL GET THE FLAK 👎AND I THINK JETHRO MIGHT BE IN A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Bill Buxton Offline Posts: 4 272 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:50:29 PM » Why did it need deleting? Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:53:13 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:50:29 PMWhy did it need deleting?PROBS COZ YOU CAN'T CALL CHINESE PEOPLE THOSE THINGS ON SOMEONE ELSES MESSAGEBOARD 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... MF(c) DOOM Online Posts: 4 022 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:56:41 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:50:29 PMWhy did it need deleting?There was very obvious racist language in the title and the thread. Don't pretend me you didn't notice Logged Bill Buxton Offline Posts: 4 272 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:06:24 PM » Be that as it may. Should we blame the Chinese Regime for Covid19? Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:19:44 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:06:24 PMBe that as it may. Should we blame the Chinese Regime for Covid19?PARDON THE PUN..... BUT I THINK THE CHINESE HAVE MASSIVELY SHIT IN THERE OWN BIRDS NEST 👍👍👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... MF(c) DOOM Online Posts: 4 022 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:34:04 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:06:24 PMBe that as it may. Should we blame the Chinese Regime for Covid19?Dunno, depends on what the facts are. The background noise from the UK and US governments are that the Chinese were less than helpful at the beginning of all this. Whether that is true or not I don't know, certainly would take China's stats with a large pinch of salt though. Regardless, you can do that without using racist language Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 778 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:48:54 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:50:29 PMWhy did it need deleting?We don't do racism on here Bill - you know this, and I can't believe people still do it and I still have to take action on it. Logged Bill Buxton Offline Posts: 4 272 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:13:38 PM » OK Steve fair enough I accept that. However, the Chinese have a lot of hard questions to answer when this is all over. Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 811 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:31:32 PM » DOES THAT MEAN I CAN'T HAVE MELTING POT BY BLUE MINK AS MY T_M TOTP2 ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 574 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:53:59 PM » Steve's site and it is Steve's rule so happy to conform.Out of interest, which racial terms are acceptable to describe nationalities? Such as micks, Taffs, Jocks, Frogs, Krauts, gammons ... Logged mingebag Offline Posts: 4 575 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:58:10 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:31:32 PMDOES THAT MEAN I CAN'T HAVE MELTING POT BY BLUE MINK AS MY T_M TOTP2 ??? I was going to suggest Olivers Army by Elvis as well Mr Mind Logged Westlane_rightwinger Offline Posts: 608 Fred West ruined my wife Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:10:14 PM » I like Chinese foodThe waiters never are rudeThink of the many things they've done to impressThere's maoism, taoism, I Ching and chess « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:27:57 PM by Westlane_rightwinger » Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 778 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:12:00 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:13:38 PMOK Steve fair enough I accept that. However, the Chinese have a lot of hard questions to answer when this is all over.I absolutely agree they do. Will those questions ever be asked at the right level though? Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 778 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:29:56 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:53:59 PMSteve's site and it is Steve's rule so happy to conform.Out of interest, which racial terms are acceptable to describe nationalities? Such as micks, Taffs, Jocks, Frogs, Krauts, gammons ... I shouldn't have to explain this but I will...It's the way the words are used that counts, the context in which they are said. It's all about whether it constitutes hatred, how distasteful it is, whether it demonstrates a prejudice or not.The words themselves can be a grey area and subjective a lot of the time. It's the way the words are used that counts, the context in which they are said. It's all about whether it constitutes hatred, how distasteful it is, whether it demonstrates a prejudice or not.The words themselves can be a grey area and subjective a lot of the time. It's a shame that certain styles of humour have been diluted in this generation but it's a great thing that changes to prejudicial attitudes are happening because after all, racism is pure ignorance and hatred is simply not desired in any shape or form.Yes, the Chinese have a large responsibility for the current crisis we are in, but does that justify insulting and verbally abusing the whole race, their appearance and culture? We should be better than that.

Logged

LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 73 570

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:32:36 PM »

WHAT'S YOUR TAKE ON BERNARD MANNING STEVE ?HE WAS AFTERALL A FUNNY COMEDIAN 👍😂👍

Logged

NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 778

Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:43:28 PM »

He's one of my all-time favourites, along with Frankie Boyle and Chubby. Smart bloke was Bernard apparently. I doubt very much you'd find him on a football Message Board hurling racist abuse around.

Logged LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 73 570

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:45:07 PM »

👍WOULD HAVE LOVED TO HAVE SEEN HIM LIVE AT THE EMBASSY CLUB 👍

Logged

NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 778

Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:51:22 PM »

Would have been unforgettable I reckon. I've seen Frankie Boyle and Chubby live and I've never laughed so much.

Logged Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 527

Pack o cunts

Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:20:26 PM » I used to sit two rows in front of Chubby at Ayresome - he was a proper unfunny cunt that didn't say much

Logged

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018     