MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 022







Posts: 4 022 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:34:04 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:06:24 PM Be that as it may. Should we blame the Chinese Regime for Covid19?



Dunno, depends on what the facts are. The background noise from the UK and US governments are that the Chinese were less than helpful at the beginning of all this. Whether that is true or not I don't know, certainly would take China's stats with a large pinch of salt though. Regardless, you can do that without using racist language Dunno, depends on what the facts are. The background noise from the UK and US governments are that the Chinese were less than helpful at the beginning of all this. Whether that is true or not I don't know, certainly would take China's stats with a large pinch of salt though. Regardless, you can do that without using racist language Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 778







Mountain KingPosts: 9 778 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:29:56 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:53:59 PM Steve's site and it is Steve's rule so happy to conform.



Out of interest, which racial terms are acceptable to describe nationalities?



Such as micks, Taffs, Jocks, Frogs, Krauts, gammons ...



I shouldn't have to explain this but I will...



It's the way the words are used that counts, the context in which they are said. It's all about whether it constitutes hatred, how distasteful it is, whether it demonstrates a prejudice or not.



The words themselves can be a grey area and subjective a lot of the time. It's a shame that certain styles of humour have been diluted in this generation but it's a great thing that changes to prejudicial attitudes are happening because after all, racism is pure ignorance and hatred is simply not desired in any shape or form.



Yes, the Chinese have a large responsibility for the current crisis we are in, but does that justify insulting and verbally abusing the whole race, their appearance and culture? We should be better than that. I shouldn't have to explain this but I will...It's the way the words are used that counts, the context in which they are said. It's all about whether it constitutes hatred, how distasteful it is, whether it demonstrates a prejudice or not.The words themselves can be a grey area and subjective a lot of the time. It's a shame that certain styles of humour have been diluted in this generation but it's a great thing that changes to prejudicial attitudes are happening because after all, racism is pure ignorance and hatred is simply not desired in any shape or form.Yes, the Chinese have a large responsibility for the current crisis we are in, but does that justify insulting and verbally abusing the whole race, their appearance and culture? We should be better than that. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 570





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 570I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:32:36 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:29:56 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:53:59 PM Steve's site and it is Steve's rule so happy to conform.



Out of interest, which racial terms are acceptable to describe nationalities?



Such as micks, Taffs, Jocks, Frogs, Krauts, gammons ...



I shouldn't have to explain this but I will...



It's the way the words are used that counts, the context in which they are said. It's all about whether it constitutes hatred, how distasteful it is, whether it demonstrates a prejudice or not.



The words themselves can be a grey area and subjective a lot of the time. It's a shame that certain styles of humour have been diluted in this generation but it's a great thing that changes to prejudicial attitudes are happening because after all, racism is pure ignorance and hatred is simply not desired in any shape or form.



Yes, the Chinese have a large responsibility for the current crisis we are in, but does that justify insulting and verbally abusing the whole race, their appearance and culture? We should be better than that.

I shouldn't have to explain this but I will...It's the way the words are used that counts, the context in which they are said. It's all about whether it constitutes hatred, how distasteful it is, whether it demonstrates a prejudice or not.The words themselves can be a grey area and subjective a lot of the time. It's a shame that certain styles of humour have been diluted in this generation but it's a great thing that changes to prejudicial attitudes are happening because after all, racism is pure ignorance and hatred is simply not desired in any shape or form.Yes, the Chinese have a large responsibility for the current crisis we are in, but does that justify insulting and verbally abusing the whole race, their appearance and culture? We should be better than that.





WHAT'S YOUR TAKE ON BERNARD MANNING STEVE ?



HE WAS AFTERALL A FUNNY COMEDIAN 👍😂👍 WHAT'S YOUR TAKE ON BERNARD MANNING STEVE ?HE WAS AFTERALL A FUNNY COMEDIAN 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 778







Mountain KingPosts: 9 778 Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:43:28 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:32:36 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:29:56 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:53:59 PM Steve's site and it is Steve's rule so happy to conform.



Out of interest, which racial terms are acceptable to describe nationalities?



Such as micks, Taffs, Jocks, Frogs, Krauts, gammons ...



I shouldn't have to explain this but I will...



It's the way the words are used that counts, the context in which they are said. It's all about whether it constitutes hatred, how distasteful it is, whether it demonstrates a prejudice or not.



The words themselves can be a grey area and subjective a lot of the time. It's a shame that certain styles of humour have been diluted in this generation but it's a great thing that changes to prejudicial attitudes are happening because after all, racism is pure ignorance and hatred is simply not desired in any shape or form.



Yes, the Chinese have a large responsibility for the current crisis we are in, but does that justify insulting and verbally abusing the whole race, their appearance and culture? We should be better than that.

I shouldn't have to explain this but I will...It's the way the words are used that counts, the context in which they are said. It's all about whether it constitutes hatred, how distasteful it is, whether it demonstrates a prejudice or not.The words themselves can be a grey area and subjective a lot of the time. It's a shame that certain styles of humour have been diluted in this generation but it's a great thing that changes to prejudicial attitudes are happening because after all, racism is pure ignorance and hatred is simply not desired in any shape or form.Yes, the Chinese have a large responsibility for the current crisis we are in, but does that justify insulting and verbally abusing the whole race, their appearance and culture? We should be better than that.





WHAT'S YOUR TAKE ON BERNARD MANNING STEVE ?



HE WAS AFTERALL A FUNNY COMEDIAN 👍😂👍

WHAT'S YOUR TAKE ON BERNARD MANNING STEVE ?HE WAS AFTERALL A FUNNY COMEDIAN 👍😂👍

He's one of my all-time favourites, along with Frankie Boyle and Chubby.



Smart bloke was Bernard apparently. I doubt very much you'd find him on a football Message Board hurling racist abuse around. He's one of my all-time favourites, along with Frankie Boyle and Chubby.Smart bloke was Bernard apparently. I doubt very much you'd find him on a football Message Board hurling racist abuse around. Logged