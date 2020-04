PROBS BECAUSE IT NEEDED DELETING.... GÖLDBY IS THE ONE WHO WILL GET THE FLAK 👎 AND I THINK JETHRO MIGHT BE IN A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE 👍

There was very obvious racist language in the title and the thread. Don't pretend me you didn't notice

Be that as it may. Should we blame the Chinese Regime for Covid19?

Be that as it may. Should we blame the Chinese Regime for Covid19?