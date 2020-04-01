Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese?

April 01, 2020, 02:07:35 PM
Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese?
« on: Today at 01:40:42 PM »
Seems to have disappeared. why?
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:46:02 PM
PROBS BECAUSE IT NEEDED DELETING.... GÖLDBY IS THE ONE WHO WILL GET THE FLAK  👎


AND I THINK JETHRO MIGHT BE IN A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:50:29 PM
Why did it need deleting?
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:53:13 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:50:29 PM
Why did it need deleting?

PROBS COZ YOU CAN'T CALL CHINESE PEOPLE THOSE THINGS ON SOMEONE ELSES MESSAGEBOARD  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:56:41 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:50:29 PM
Why did it need deleting?

There was very obvious racist language in the title and the thread. Don't pretend me you didn't notice 
Reply #5 on: Today at 02:06:24 PM
Be that as it may. Should we blame the Chinese Regime for Covid19?
