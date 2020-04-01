LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 528





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 528I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: Where is the thread about putting the blame on the Chinese? « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:46:02 PM » PROBS BECAUSE IT NEEDED DELETING.... GÖLDBY IS THE ONE WHO WILL GET THE FLAK 👎





AND I THINK JETHRO MIGHT BE IN A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE 👍