YA GONNA NEED YA TIN HATS ON 👍 « on: Today at 01:38:32 PM » TILL AT LEAST XMAS 👍



WE ARE IN THIS FOR THE LONG TERM 👍



EVEN THE EDINBURGH FESTIVAL BEEN CANCELLED IN AUGUST NOW 👍



JUST GLAD IVE GOT ENOUGH POKE TO TAKE ME BEYOND XMAS 👍



I DARE SAY MANY PEOPLE WON'T 👎



AND IT COULD BE WORRYING TIMES AHEAD 😢