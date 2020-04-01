another PM off Lids

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: another PM off Lids  (Read 1129 times)
El Capitan
« on: April 01, 2020, 12:53:07 PM »
 :homer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: April 01, 2020, 12:54:45 PM »
 :lids:   mick   :matty:
     PM   -->
« Last Edit: April 01, 2020, 03:30:06 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: April 01, 2020, 01:00:14 PM »
IVE BEEN A BUSY BOY TODAY  👍

TRUTH HURTS THOUGH EH  👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #3 on: April 01, 2020, 01:10:35 PM »
I HAVE NEVER HAD ONE WHERE DO YOU GET EM? 

BEER ME BOYZ :beer:
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: April 01, 2020, 02:08:03 PM »
Yep, me too. Using language he wouldn't dare use in an open post on here.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: April 01, 2020, 02:21:52 PM »
NEVER MIND BERNIE YOU CAN ALWAYS GET THE TISSUES  OUT  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #6 on: April 01, 2020, 03:02:09 PM »
Me too - glad I'm provoking a reaction from the mentalist

It's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment though

After a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reaction

Still - fuck all else to do I suppose

 :lids:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: April 01, 2020, 03:05:36 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on April 01, 2020, 03:02:09 PM
Me too - glad I'm provoking a reaction from the mentalist

It's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment though

After a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reaction

Still - fuck all else to do I suppose

 :lids:

Absolutely this. His role here is that of a jester. He says and does stupid things that make people laugh. But once you realise that it's not an act, and he really is a racist, violent, illiterate thug, the joke, such as it is, wears thin.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: April 01, 2020, 03:09:40 PM »
I LOVE BEEN POPULAR  👍😂😂😂👍

CAN'T FIT NO MORE IN ME BACK POCKET THOUGH 👎

IT'S EASIER THAN KIDDING LEMMINGS THIS  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #9 on: April 01, 2020, 03:11:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2020, 03:09:40 PM
I LOVE BEEN POPULAR  👍😂😂😂👍

CAN'T FIT NO MORE IN ME BACK POCKET THOUGH 👎

IT'S EASIER THAN KIDDING LEMMINGS THIS  👍😂😂😂👍

'being'

Can't fit 'any' more in 'my'

Illiterate bumpkin

 :lids:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #10 on: April 01, 2020, 03:48:32 PM »
BERNIE & QUNTZ  SAY I'M INFATUATED WITH THEM  😂😂😂😂😂

I THINK I WILL LET PEOPLE ON ERE MAKE THEIR OWN MINDS UP  😂😂😂😂😂

BERNIE HAS POSTED THAT PUPPET PICTURE ABOUT 8 TIMES IN 5 MINS 👍

I REST MY CASE YA LORD  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #11 on: April 01, 2020, 05:27:02 PM »
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #12 on: April 01, 2020, 05:28:43 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #13 on: April 01, 2020, 05:29:48 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on April 01, 2020, 05:27:02 PM


IS THAT YA MISSUS  😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: April 01, 2020, 07:21:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2020, 05:29:48 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on April 01, 2020, 05:27:02 PM


IS THAT YA MISSUS  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Margaret Rutherford.

Fucking brilliant as Miss Marple - her films are on Youtube/ Dailymotion etc eg Murder at the Gallop.

 :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: April 01, 2020, 07:23:54 PM »
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: April 01, 2020, 07:37:53 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 01, 2020, 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: April 01, 2020, 07:55:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 07:37:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 01, 2020, 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 

Just because it's you.
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: April 01, 2020, 07:59:45 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 07:37:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 01, 2020, 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 

Just because it's you.



Well done for sorting that out for him  :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #19 on: April 01, 2020, 08:54:06 PM »
They are pretty sub standard at the moment

Tends to be a line of  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

It was better when he spaced things out with the odd  now and again

It's as though his mental capacity is being stretched too much having to keep sending to so many

Its becoming quantity over quality - I imagine he is a very slap dash worker (if he ever works at all)

No wonder he failed all of his exams

 :lids:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #20 on: April 01, 2020, 09:24:50 PM »
 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
« Reply #21 on: April 01, 2020, 10:02:05 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 01, 2020, 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4
THAT WILL DO FOR ME TAKE IT OR LEAVE MY SON
TAKE IT OR FUCKING LEAVE IT  oleary
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #22 on: April 01, 2020, 10:17:09 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 01, 2020, 10:02:05 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 01, 2020, 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4
THAT WILL DO FOR ME TAKE IT OR LEAVE MY SON
TAKE IT OR FUCKING LEAVE IT  oleary
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #23 on: April 01, 2020, 10:18:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 01, 2020, 07:59:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 07:37:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 01, 2020, 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 

Just because it's you.



Well done for sorting that out for him  :like: :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #24 on: April 01, 2020, 10:24:04 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 10:18:35 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 01, 2020, 07:59:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 07:37:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 01, 2020, 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 

Just because it's you.



Well done for sorting that out for him  :like: :like:


HA HA HA HA CLASSIC CLEM  :like:
I WISH I COULD DO IT LIKE THAT  :meltdown:
mingebag
« Reply #25 on: April 01, 2020, 11:01:24 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 07:21:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2020, 05:29:48 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on April 01, 2020, 05:27:02 PM


IS THAT YA MISSUS  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Margaret Rutherford.

Fucking brilliant as Miss Marple - her films are on Youtube/ Dailymotion etc eg Murder at the Gallop.

 :like:

 souey You wanna get out more Mr Fandango  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #26 on: April 02, 2020,
Quote from: mingebag on April 01, 2020, 11:01:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 01, 2020, 07:21:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2020, 05:29:48 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on April 01, 2020, 05:27:02 PM


IS THAT YA MISSUS  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Margaret Rutherford.

Fucking brilliant as Miss Marple - her films are on Youtube/ Dailymotion etc eg Murder at the Gallop.

 :like:

 souey You wanna get out more Mr Fandango  :like:

I'M LIVING UNDER A FUCKING LOCKDOWN. 

I'M NOT ALLOWED OUT.

 :meltdown:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #27 on: April 02, 2020, 07:17:30 AM »
Ye should never be allowed out ever ye fuckin freak cunt.



 
Bernie
« Reply #28 on: April 02, 2020, 08:40:00 AM »
06.56 this morning when he sent his first Pedo insinuation via PM.

So when he wakes up in the morning the first thing he does is to think about me - and yet apparently i'm in his back pocket  :nige:

Yesterday was several PM's of  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

Imagination was never his strong point.  :lids:= :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #29 on: April 02, 2020, 09:03:05 AM »
FUCKING HELL..... SOMEONES RATTLED 👍

BUT THEY DO SAY 👍 THE TRUTH SOMETIMES HURTS  👍
Bernie
« Reply #30 on: April 02, 2020, 09:44:08 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 02, 2020, 09:03:05 AM
FUCKING HELL..... SOMEONES RATTLED 👍

BUT THEY DO SAY 👍 THE TRUTH SOMETIMES HURTS  👍

Not quite rattled enough to be getting up at 06.56 to send messages to someone I've never met from the internet.

What an interesting life you must lead.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #31 on: April 02, 2020, 09:47:26 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on April 02, 2020, 09:44:08 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 02, 2020, 09:03:05 AM
FUCKING HELL..... SOMEONES RATTLED 👍

BUT THEY DO SAY 👍 THE TRUTH SOMETIMES HURTS  👍

Not quite rattled enough to be getting up at 06.56 to send messages to someone I've never met from the internet.

What an interesting life you must lead.


EARLY BIRD   mcl


GETS THE WORM   



 :homer: :lids: :meltdown:
Bernie
« Reply #32 on: April 02, 2020, 10:14:33 AM »
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #33 on: April 02, 2020, 10:29:36 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on April 02, 2020, 10:14:33 AM




 charles :alf: :lids:


FUCKING HELL YER MILKING THAT AINT YA    :matty: :matty: :matty:



IT WOULD NOT BE SO BAD IF IT WAS FUNNY     





 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:



BY THE WAY YOU GOT ANOTHER PM   :lids: :lids: :lids:


 
El Capitan
« Reply #34 on: April 02, 2020, 11:05:35 AM »
I got another one at 6am as well  :homer:



Unfortunately this one was just a load of  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:



Not his strongest work  :unlike:
Bernie
« Reply #35 on: April 02, 2020, 11:07:52 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 02, 2020, 06:56:09 AM
:wanker: :wanker: :wanker:


I bet your house is full of wurthers originals  


 :lids: :lids: :lids:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #36 on: April 02, 2020, 11:28:16 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 02, 2020, 11:05:35 AM
I got another one at 6am as well  :homer:



Unfortunately this one was just a load of  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:



Not his strongest work  :unlike:

Seems he's getting up early to jot these off before his days work of scanning newspapers online to post 'scoops'

I at least got a few  in amongst my  :wanker:

No imagination this lad

 :lids:
El Capitan
« Reply #37 on: April 02, 2020, 11:35:47 AM »
Got another one ... no one likes a grass  monkey




I think hes missing having people to shout across the bar at in the brunnies  lost
Bernie
« Reply #38 on: April 02, 2020, 11:45:16 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on April 02, 2020, 11:28:16 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 02, 2020, 11:05:35 AM
I got another one at 6am as well  :homer:



Unfortunately this one was just a load of  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:



Not his strongest work  :unlike:

Seems he's getting up early to jot these off before his days work of scanning newspapers online to post 'scoops'


 :lids:

When it comes to seeing something in the Daily Star or seeing it on Sky news and then quickly posting it as an ITK scoop on here, there's nobody finer.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #39 on: April 02, 2020, 01:16:25 PM »
Seriously, that is extremely strange behaviour. Like, a bit mental really.
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #40 on: April 02, 2020, 10:09:45 PM »
A lot of big hard blokes in this thread picking on one man (lidds) well how about I step in you absolute stinky bottoms 


I suggest you all start sparking before I bring the rains 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:50:22 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on April 02, 2020, 07:17:30 AM
Ye should never be allowed out ever ye fuckin freak cunt.



 

You OK Hun? x
Bernie
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:40:29 AM »
He's even earlier today. His lass must wake him up when she gets up for the early shift on the till at Tesco  :nige:

Still, nice to know i'm the first thing he thinks of when he wakes up.  I've got him totally  :meltdown:


(No subject)
« Sent to: Bernie on: Today at 06:41:28 AM »
   

Best get them puppies in the car
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:45:07 AM »
I THOUGHT ADI DEM MUST HAVE SCARED HIM OFF AS HE HASN'T POSTED YET TODAY !!!
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:00:51 AM »
 
Bernie
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:27:16 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:45:07 AM
I THOUGHT ADI DEM MUST HAVE SCARED HIM OFF AS HE HASN'T POSTED YET TODAY !!!

He's too busy sending people PM's!!
El Capitan
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 12:25:22 PM »
Will I be getting one at 6am every day now then Lids  monkey




Just a load of wanker smilies this morning again, very disappointing  :unlike:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:31:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:25:22 PM
Will I be getting one at 6am every day now then Lids  monkey




Just a load of wanker smilies this morning again, very disappointing  :unlike:


I'M NOT TELLING LIES FOR NO CUNT  👎😂👎
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:26:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:31:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:25:22 PM
Will I be getting one at 6am every day now then Lids  monkey




Just a load of wanker smilies this morning again, very disappointing  :unlike:


I'M NOT TELLING LIES FOR NO CUNT  👎😂👎

So you are telling lies then?
Don pepe

« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:19:55 AM »
My first post yesterday and I am delighted to report that I have already received a PM from Mr. Trotsky informing me that he is familiar with me and that I am a troll.

Is this a record?
