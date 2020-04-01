|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Me too - glad I'm provoking a reaction from the mentalist
It's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment though
After a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reaction
Still - fuck all else to do I suppose
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Me too - glad I'm provoking a reaction from the mentalist
It's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment though
After a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reaction
Still - fuck all else to do I suppose
Absolutely this. His role here is that of a jester. He says and does stupid things that make people laugh. But once you realise that it's not an act, and he really is a racist, violent, illiterate thug, the joke, such as it is, wears thin.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
I LOVE BEEN POPULAR 👍😂😂😂👍
CAN'T FIT NO MORE IN ME BACK POCKET THOUGH 👎
IT'S EASIER THAN KIDDING LEMMINGS THIS 👍😂😂😂👍
'being'
Can't fit 'any' more in 'my'
Illiterate bumpkin
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
They are pretty sub standard at the moment
Tends to be a line of
It was better when he spaced things out with the odd
now and again
It's as though his mental capacity is being stretched too much having to keep sending to so many
Its becoming quantity over quality - I imagine he is a very slap dash worker (if he ever works at all)
No wonder he failed all of his exams
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
He's even earlier today. His lass must wake him up when she gets up for the early shift on the till at Tesco
Still, nice to know i'm the first thing he thinks of when he wakes up. I've got him totally
(No subject)
« Sent to: Bernie on: Today at 06:41:28 AM »
Best get them puppies in the car
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Will I be getting one at 6am every day now then Lids
Just a load of wanker smilies this morning again, very disappointing
I'M NOT TELLING LIES FOR NO CUNT 👎😂👎
So you are telling lies then?
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 3
|
My first post yesterday and I am delighted to report that I have already received a PM from Mr. Trotsky informing me that he is familiar with me and that I am a troll.
Is this a record?
|
|
|
|
Logged