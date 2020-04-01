Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 817







TMPosts: 14 817 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #1 on: April 01, 2020, 12:54:45 PM »

PM --> « Last Edit: April 01, 2020, 03:30:06 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 618





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 618I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #2 on: April 01, 2020, 01:00:14 PM » IVE BEEN A BUSY BOY TODAY 👍



TRUTH HURTS THOUGH EH 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 192





Posts: 5 192 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #4 on: April 01, 2020, 02:08:03 PM » Yep, me too. Using language he wouldn't dare use in an open post on here. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 618





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 618I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #5 on: April 01, 2020, 02:21:52 PM » NEVER MIND BERNIE YOU CAN ALWAYS GET THE TISSUES OUT 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 532



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 532Pack o cunts Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #6 on: April 01, 2020, 03:02:09 PM »



It's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment though



After a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reaction



Still - fuck all else to do I suppose



Me too - glad I'm provoking a reaction from the mentalistIt's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment thoughAfter a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reactionStill - fuck all else to do I suppose Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 192





Posts: 5 192 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #7 on: April 01, 2020, 03:05:36 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on April 01, 2020, 03:02:09 PM



It's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment though



After a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reaction



Still - fuck all else to do I suppose





Me too - glad I'm provoking a reaction from the mentalistIt's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment thoughAfter a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reactionStill - fuck all else to do I suppose

Absolutely this. His role here is that of a jester. He says and does stupid things that make people laugh. But once you realise that it's not an act, and he really is a racist, violent, illiterate thug, the joke, such as it is, wears thin. Absolutely this. His role here is that of a jester. He says and does stupid things that make people laugh. But once you realise that it's not an act, and he really is a racist, violent, illiterate thug, the joke, such as it is, wears thin. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 618





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 618I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #8 on: April 01, 2020, 03:09:40 PM » I LOVE BEEN POPULAR 👍😂😂😂👍



CAN'T FIT NO MORE IN ME BACK POCKET THOUGH 👎



IT'S EASIER THAN KIDDING LEMMINGS THIS 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 618





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 618I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #10 on: April 01, 2020, 03:48:32 PM » BERNIE & QUNTZ SAY I'M INFATUATED WITH THEM 😂😂😂😂😂



I THINK I WILL LET PEOPLE ON ERE MAKE THEIR OWN MINDS UP 😂😂😂😂😂



BERNIE HAS POSTED THAT PUPPET PICTURE ABOUT 8 TIMES IN 5 MINS 👍



I REST MY CASE YA LORD 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 532



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 532Pack o cunts Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #11 on: April 01, 2020, 05:27:02 PM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 817







TMPosts: 14 817 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #12 on: April 01, 2020, 05:28:43 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 532



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 532Pack o cunts Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #19 on: April 01, 2020, 08:54:06 PM »



Tends to be a line of



It was better when he spaced things out with the odd now and again



It's as though his mental capacity is being stretched too much having to keep sending to so many



Its becoming quantity over quality - I imagine he is a very slap dash worker (if he ever works at all)



No wonder he failed all of his exams



They are pretty sub standard at the momentTends to be a line ofIt was better when he spaced things out with the oddnow and againIt's as though his mental capacity is being stretched too much having to keep sending to so manyIts becoming quantity over quality - I imagine he is a very slap dash worker (if he ever works at all)No wonder he failed all of his exams Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 817







TMPosts: 14 817 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #20 on: April 01, 2020, 09:24:50 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 192





Posts: 5 192 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:40:00 AM »



So when he wakes up in the morning the first thing he does is to think about me - and yet apparently i'm in his back pocket



Yesterday was several PM's of



Imagination was never his strong point. = 06.56 this morning when he sent his first Pedo insinuation via PM.So when he wakes up in the morning the first thing he does is to think about me - and yet apparently i'm in his back pocketYesterday was several PM's ofImagination was never his strong point. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 618





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 618I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:03:05 AM » FUCKING HELL..... SOMEONES RATTLED 👍



BUT THEY DO SAY 👍 THE TRUTH SOMETIMES HURTS 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 192





Posts: 5 192 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:44:08 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:03:05 AM FUCKING HELL..... SOMEONES RATTLED 👍



BUT THEY DO SAY 👍 THE TRUTH SOMETIMES HURTS 👍



Not quite rattled enough to be getting up at 06.56 to send messages to someone I've never met from the internet.



What an interesting life you must lead. Not quite rattled enough to be getting up at 06.56 to send messages to someone I've never met from the internet.What an interesting life you must lead. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 618





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 618I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:29:36 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:14:33 AM













FUCKING HELL YER MILKING THAT AINT YA







IT WOULD NOT BE SO BAD IF IT WAS FUNNY



















BY THE WAY YOU GOT ANOTHER PM





FUCKING HELL YER MILKING THAT AINT YAIT WOULD NOT BE SO BAD IF IT WAS FUNNYBY THE WAY YOU GOT ANOTHER PM Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 775





Posts: 40 775 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 AM »







Unfortunately this one was just a load of







Not his strongest work I got another one at 6am as wellUnfortunately this one was just a load ofNot his strongest work Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 532



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 532Pack o cunts Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:28:16 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:05:35 AM







Unfortunately this one was just a load of







Not his strongest work

I got another one at 6am as wellUnfortunately this one was just a load ofNot his strongest work

Seems he's getting up early to jot these off before his days work of scanning newspapers online to post 'scoops'



I at least got a few in amongst my



No imagination this lad



Seems he's getting up early to jot these off before his days work of scanning newspapers online to post 'scoops'I at least got a fewin amongst myNo imagination this lad Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 775





Posts: 40 775 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 AM »









I think hes missing having people to shout across the bar at in the brunnies Got another one ... no one likes a grassI think hes missing having people to shout across the bar at in the brunnies Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 192





Posts: 5 192 Re: another PM off Lids « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:45:16 AM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:28:16 AM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:05:35 AM







Unfortunately this one was just a load of







Not his strongest work

I got another one at 6am as wellUnfortunately this one was just a load ofNot his strongest work

Seems he's getting up early to jot these off before his days work of scanning newspapers online to post 'scoops'







Seems he's getting up early to jot these off before his days work of scanning newspapers online to post 'scoops'

When it comes to seeing something in the Daily Star or seeing it on Sky news and then quickly posting it as an ITK scoop on here, there's nobody finer. When it comes to seeing something in the Daily Star or seeing it on Sky news and then quickly posting it as an ITK scoop on here, there's nobody finer. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.