another PM off Lids

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2020, 01:09:24 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: another PM off Lids  (Read 524 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 766


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:53:07 PM »
 :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 811



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:54:45 PM »
 :lids:   mick   :matty:
     PM   -->
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:30:06 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 570


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:00:14 PM »
IVE BEEN A BUSY BOY TODAY  👍

TRUTH HURTS THOUGH EH  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 877


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:10:35 PM »
I HAVE NEVER HAD ONE WHERE DO YOU GET EM? 

BEER ME BOYZ :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 185


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:08:03 PM »
Yep, me too. Using language he wouldn't dare use in an open post on here.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 570


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:21:52 PM »
NEVER MIND BERNIE YOU CAN ALWAYS GET THE TISSUES  OUT  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 527

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:02:09 PM »
Me too - glad I'm provoking a reaction from the mentalist

It's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment though

After a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reaction

Still - fuck all else to do I suppose

 :lids:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 185


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:05:36 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:02:09 PM
Me too - glad I'm provoking a reaction from the mentalist

It's like the people in Victorian times that visited the Bedlam Asylum for entertainment though

After a while you get fed up of poking lunatics and half wits with sticks to always get the same reaction

Still - fuck all else to do I suppose

 :lids:

Absolutely this. His role here is that of a jester. He says and does stupid things that make people laugh. But once you realise that it's not an act, and he really is a racist, violent, illiterate thug, the joke, such as it is, wears thin.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 570


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:09:40 PM »
I LOVE BEEN POPULAR  👍😂😂😂👍

CAN'T FIT NO MORE IN ME BACK POCKET THOUGH 👎

IT'S EASIER THAN KIDDING LEMMINGS THIS  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 527

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:11:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:09:40 PM
I LOVE BEEN POPULAR  👍😂😂😂👍

CAN'T FIT NO MORE IN ME BACK POCKET THOUGH 👎

IT'S EASIER THAN KIDDING LEMMINGS THIS  👍😂😂😂👍

'being'

Can't fit 'any' more in 'my'

Illiterate bumpkin

 :lids:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 570


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:48:32 PM »
BERNIE & QUNTZ  SAY I'M INFATUATED WITH THEM  😂😂😂😂😂

I THINK I WILL LET PEOPLE ON ERE MAKE THEIR OWN MINDS UP  😂😂😂😂😂

BERNIE HAS POSTED THAT PUPPET PICTURE ABOUT 8 TIMES IN 5 MINS 👍

I REST MY CASE YA LORD  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 527

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:27:02 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 811



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:28:43 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 570


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:29:48 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:27:02 PM


IS THAT YA MISSUS  😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 375



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:21:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:29:48 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:27:02 PM


IS THAT YA MISSUS  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Margaret Rutherford.

Fucking brilliant as Miss Marple - her films are on Youtube/ Dailymotion etc eg Murder at the Gallop.

 :like:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 973


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:23:54 PM »
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 375



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:37:53 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 375



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:37:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 

Just because it's you.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 766


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:59:45 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:37:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 

Just because it's you.



Well done for sorting that out for him  :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 527

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:54:06 PM »
They are pretty sub standard at the moment

Tends to be a line of  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

It was better when he spaced things out with the odd  now and again

It's as though his mental capacity is being stretched too much having to keep sending to so many

Its becoming quantity over quality - I imagine he is a very slap dash worker (if he ever works at all)

No wonder he failed all of his exams

 :lids:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 811



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:24:50 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 973


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:02:05 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4
THAT WILL DO FOR ME TAKE IT OR LEAVE MY SON
TAKE IT OR FUCKING LEAVE IT  oleary
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 375



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:17:09 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:02:05 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4
THAT WILL DO FOR ME TAKE IT OR LEAVE MY SON
TAKE IT OR FUCKING LEAVE IT  oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 375



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:18:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:59:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:37:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 

Just because it's you.



Well done for sorting that out for him  :like: :like:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 973


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:24:04 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:18:35 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:59:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:37:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:23:54 PM
https://giphy.com/gifs/day-freedom-murica-t1i8KZ7momVs4

Your GIFing is substandard.

Fix it now.

 

Just because it's you.



Well done for sorting that out for him  :like: :like:


HA HA HA HA CLASSIC CLEM  :like:
I WISH I COULD DO IT LIKE THAT  :meltdown:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 575



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:01:24 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:21:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:29:48 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:27:02 PM


IS THAT YA MISSUS  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Margaret Rutherford.

Fucking brilliant as Miss Marple - her films are on Youtube/ Dailymotion etc eg Murder at the Gallop.

 :like:

 souey You wanna get out more Mr Fandango  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 375



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:47:36 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 11:01:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:21:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:29:48 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:27:02 PM


IS THAT YA MISSUS  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Margaret Rutherford.

Fucking brilliant as Miss Marple - her films are on Youtube/ Dailymotion etc eg Murder at the Gallop.

 :like:

 souey You wanna get out more Mr Fandango  :like:

I'M LIVING UNDER A FUCKING LOCKDOWN. 

I'M NOT ALLOWED OUT.

 :meltdown:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 