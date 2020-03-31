Book recommendations

March 31, 2020, 10:57:21 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Book recommendations
A worthwhile thread I feel, in current circumstances.

Suggest:

Jonathan Ames - Wake Up Sir

Irvine Welsh - Dead Mans Trousers (Trainspotting 3 pretty much)

Hemingway - For Whom The Bell Tolls

Martin Amis - Success
