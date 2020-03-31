Flar

Book recommendations « on: Today at 10:33:55 PM » A worthwhile thread I feel, in current circumstances.



Suggest:



Jonathan Ames - Wake Up Sir



Irvine Welsh - Dead Mans Trousers (Trainspotting 3 pretty much)



Hemingway - For Whom The Bell Tolls



Martin Amis - Success



