|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley
Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day
THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍
YA GOOGLING CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
Steve Göldby
|
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley
Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day
THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍
YA GOOGLING CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎
No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley
Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day
THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍
YA GOOGLING CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎
No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.
Which Hotel did the North Korean team stay at for the First round games?
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
Jethro Tull
|
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley
Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day
THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍
YA GOOGLING CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎
No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.
Which Hotel did the North Korean team stay at for the First round games?
Corporation Hotel?
|
|
|
|
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
|
|
|
Steve Göldby
|
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley
Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day
THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍
YA GOOGLING CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎
No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.
Which Hotel did the North Korean team stay at for the First round games?
Dragonara, Boro town centre.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley
Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day
THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍
YA GOOGLING CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎
No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.
Which Hotel did the North Korean team stay at for the First round games?
Dragonara, Boro town centre.
IVE GAVE YOU THE CORRECT ANSWER 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|