NAME THE 4 STADIUMS USED IN THE WORLD CUP 1966

April 01, 2020, 12:37:27 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: NAME THE 4 STADIUMS USED IN THE WORLD CUP 1966  (Read 170 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 08:23:14 PM »
WHICH HAVE SINCE BEEN DEMOLISHED   :like:


NO GOOGLING YA CUNTS   :unlike: :redcard:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Posts: 40 747


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:23:47 PM »
Ayresome  jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:25:56 PM »
Wembley
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
mingebag
Posts: 4 559



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:28:18 PM »
UPTON  :pd:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:29:18 PM »
Roker park?

Highbury?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:30:11 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 08:28:18 PM
UPTON  :pd:

NOP
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:30:32 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:25:56 PM
Wembley

YUP
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:30:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:23:47 PM
Ayresome  jc

YUP
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Posts: 40 747


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:30:58 PM »
White Hart Lane?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 766



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:31:14 PM »
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley

Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day  :bc:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:31:33 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:29:18 PM
Roker park?

Highbury?

ROKER PARK YUP

HIGHBURY NOP
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:33:31 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:14 PM
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley

Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day  :bc:


THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM  TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍

YA GOOGLING CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 766



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:11:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:33:31 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:14 PM
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley

Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day  :bc:


THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM  TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍

YA GOOGLING CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎

No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 999



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:15:17 PM »
Hillsborough
villa park
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 520

Pack o cunts


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:11:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:33:31 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:14 PM
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley

Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day  :bc:


THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM  TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍

YA GOOGLING CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎

No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.

Which Hotel did the North Korean team stay at for the First round games?

 :jowo4:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 PM »
ST GEORGE HOTEL... MIDDLETON ST GEORGE  👍

YOU DARLO CUNT  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 999



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:25:47 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:17:31 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:11:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:33:31 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:14 PM
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley

Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day  :bc:


THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM  TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍

YA GOOGLING CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎

No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.

Which Hotel did the North Korean team stay at for the First round games?

 :jowo4:
Corporation Hotel?
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 766



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:17:31 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:11:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:33:31 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:14 PM
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley

Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day  :bc:


THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM  TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍

YA GOOGLING CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎

No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.

Which Hotel did the North Korean team stay at for the First round games?

 :jowo4:

Dragonara, Boro town centre.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:48:06 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:28:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:17:31 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:11:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:33:31 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:14 PM
White City
Roker Park
Ayresome Park
Wembley

Got full marks on the talkSPORT 66 World Cup quiz the other day  :bc:


THAT ELL BE THE WHITE CITY..... STADIUM  TO GIVE IT IT'S PROPER NAME 👍

YA GOOGLING CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎

No Googling, for sure. I am an expert on the 66 World Cup.

Which Hotel did the North Korean team stay at for the First round games?

 :jowo4:

Dragonara, Boro town centre.

IVE GAVE YOU THE CORRECT ANSWER 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 363



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:37:43 PM »
UNFORTUNATELY BECAUSE THIS QUIZ WAS TOO EASY THE RESULTS WON'T BE LOGGED IN THE LIDS QUIZ WINS LEAGUE TABLE.

THANK YOU FOR AGREEING.

 jc
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
