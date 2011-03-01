|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Do you have a problem with your keyboard - adding hyphens to words like keyboard?
Its the American way...
.you knew all about that though
Go Chiefs!
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Do you have a problem with your keyboard - adding hyphens to words like keyboard?
MUGGED OFF AGAIN 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
WHAT A FUCKING DIPSTICK 👍
Ooh - bitch is upset!
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
BUT IT'S THERE IN BLACK AND WHITE FOR PEOPLE TO SEE 👍😂😂😂👍
YA MUPPET 🐸🐸🐸
Yes - I have you repeatedly answering to your new name
Keep going NoMark
Like a Pavlov's dog
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
monkeyman
|
HEY YOU.... YES YOU !!!
YA MUGGY CUNT 😂😂😂
FUCKING CLASS LIDS
THE FUCKING BORING DARLO CUNT
OH HE DEFFO FROM DARLO... MIGHT GET ME MATE KM TO GIVE HIM A BAT 👍 SAVE ME THE DRIVE 👍
ITS THAT KNOBHEAD FLID
LOOK ON THE VERMIN THREAD HE REPLIED STRAIGHT AWAY ABOUT THE DARLO SCUM
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
HEY YOU.... YES YOU !!!
YA MUGGY CUNT 😂😂😂
FUCKING CLASS LIDS
THE FUCKING BORING DARLO CUNT
OH HE DEFFO FROM DARLO... MIGHT GET ME MATE KM TO GIVE HIM A BAT 👍 SAVE ME THE DRIVE 👍
ITS THAT KNOBHEAD FLID
LOOK ON THE VERMIN THREAD HE REPLIED STRAIGHT AWAY ABOUT THE DARLO SCUM
YES NOTICED THAT STRAIGHT AWAY 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|