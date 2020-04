BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 870





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 870 BOOK RECCS? « on: Yesterday at 03:40:26 PM »



FANCY PICKING UP A TATTERED PAPERBACK AND ENJOYING WITH A FROSTY BREW



LOVE HUMOUROUS BOOKS AND CRIME



BEER ME BOYS ANYONE GOT ANY?FANCY PICKING UP A TATTERED PAPERBACK AND ENJOYING WITH A FROSTY BREWLOVE HUMOUROUS BOOKS AND CRIMEBEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 502





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 502I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: BOOK RECCS? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:45:10 PM » HAVE YOU PICKED YOUR TATTERED ARSE UP YET ?



AFTER STEVE GAVE IT A GOOD SHOEING 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍



BEER ME SORE ARSE 👍😂😂😂👍🍺🍺🍺



STEVE STEVE STEVE 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 870





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 870 Re: BOOK RECCS? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM »



BEER ME DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER TITS BEER ME DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER TITS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 785







TMPosts: 14 785 Re: BOOK RECCS? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:37:07 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 870





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 870 Re: BOOK RECCS? « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:59:11 AM »



WHAT A LIFE THE LAD HAD



PROPER HARDMAN



BEER ME BOYS SETTLED FOR BRET THE HITMAN HARTS AUTOWHAT A LIFE THE LAD HADPROPER HARDMANBEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 502





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 502I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: BOOK RECCS? « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:04:16 AM »





DON'T BE GRASSING ANYONE TO DAY





OTHER WISE YALL GET ANOTHER LEATHERING OFF STEVE YA SLIMY SHITHOUSE CUNT





BEER ME CLOWN FEATURES ABOUT AS HARD AS THE SHITE THAT COMES OUT OF YOUR FUCKING CAKE HOLEDON'T BE GRASSING ANYONE TO DAYOTHER WISE YALL GET ANOTHER LEATHERING OFF STEVE YA SLIMY SHITHOUSE CUNTBEER ME CLOWN FEATURES Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......