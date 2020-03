BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 862





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 862 BOOK RECCS? « on: Today at 03:40:26 PM »



FANCY PICKING UP A TATTERED PAPERBACK AND ENJOYING WITH A FROSTY BREW



LOVE HUMOUROUS BOOKS AND CRIME



BEER ME BOYS ANYONE GOT ANY?FANCY PICKING UP A TATTERED PAPERBACK AND ENJOYING WITH A FROSTY BREWLOVE HUMOUROUS BOOKS AND CRIMEBEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 471





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 471I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: BOOK RECCS? « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:45:10 PM » HAVE YOU PICKED YOUR TATTERED ARSE UP YET ?



AFTER STEVE GAVE IT A GOOD SHOEING 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍



BEER ME SORE ARSE 👍😂😂😂👍🍺🍺🍺



STEVE STEVE STEVE 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......