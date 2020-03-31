VERMIN.....

March 31, 2020, 10:57:06 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: VERMIN.....  (Read 305 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 11:45:10 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/yob-jailed-smashing-up-nhs-18012522


I HOPE HE GETS A GOOD KICKING IN HOLME HOUSE  👍😡👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 358


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:49:14 PM »
low life
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 520

Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:21:03 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:45:10 AM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/yob-jailed-smashing-up-nhs-18012522


I HOPE HE GETS A GOOD KICKING IN HOLME HOUSE  👍😡👍

Lets hope so along with the two cunts that broke into a nurses house and car in Darlo

 :meltdown:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 8 966


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:12 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:21:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:45:10 AM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/yob-jailed-smashing-up-nhs-18012522


I HOPE HE GETS A GOOD KICKING IN HOLME HOUSE  👍😡👍

Lets hope so along with the two cunts that broke into a nurses house and car in Darlo

 :meltdown:
YOUR NEIGHBOURS YER DARLO CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 496


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:54:20 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:51:12 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:21:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:45:10 AM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/yob-jailed-smashing-up-nhs-18012522


I HOPE HE GETS A GOOD KICKING IN HOLME HOUSE  👍😡👍

Lets hope so along with the two cunts that broke into a nurses house and car in Darlo

 :meltdown:
YOUR NEIGHBOURS YER DARLO CUNT  :wanker:


PROPER DC   👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 8 966


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:12:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:54:20 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:51:12 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:21:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:45:10 AM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/yob-jailed-smashing-up-nhs-18012522


I HOPE HE GETS A GOOD KICKING IN HOLME HOUSE  👍😡👍

Lets hope so along with the two cunts that broke into a nurses house and car in Darlo

 :meltdown:
YOUR NEIGHBOURS YER DARLO CUNT  :wanker:


PROPER DC   👍😂😂😂👍
HE IS A FUCKING SHITHOUSE LOOK AT IS POSTS  ABSOLUTE BORING CUNT WHO OFFERS FUCK ALL TO THIS FORUM  :wanker:
Logged
