In true COB fashoion there is no grey areas and no room for shithouses and shit-stirrers (like Johnny).



RedPill Utd = those who think that there has been a major overreaction given the measures taken and that there is more than a whiff of bullshit in the government messages



ShitBin City - The virus deadly as fuck 500,000 people might die and the government is being honest with its messages

It will blow over soon as in the hysteria and lockdown, but not the rhetoric



Also said deaths would not exceed 1700 per day



They will introduce social distancing measures



Government now changing the way they are recording deaths so the numbers will be higher today



How is it a load of shite? You said because the daily death rate has came down it is proof its passed the peak and now a downward trend, if by using your logic that is correct then if the death rate ever increased then its an upward trend again.

You are so confident it has passed the peak now a downward trend, so take the bet, you seem desperate with this second bet and calling me a pussy.



Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:32:26 PM Add the WHO to Common Sense FC





Hey BUMCAT. Who are you?



Listen.



How many friends have died? None. My wife and the kids are alright. See me, feel me. I'm Free. My generation, we won't get fooled again . Let's join together.



We're not gonna take it from Boris the Spider. I can't explain his La-La-La-Lies.



I can see for miles and this will be over by 5.15 or Christmas. Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere this is the last time.



You better you bet.











Red Pill Ra-Ra-Ra! All aboard the Magic Bus.

They're outright fudging the data.



There is no such thing as coronavirus. Coronaviruses are family of viral infections that have been around for 55 million years.



Covid 19 is just one variation.



The most recent common ancestor (MRCA) of all coronaviruses has been estimated to have existed as recently as 8000 BCE, though some models place the MRCA as far back as 55 million years or more, implying long term coevolution with bats.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus



Six species of human coronaviruses are known, with one species subdivided into two different strains, making seven strains of human coronaviruses altogether. Four of these strains produce the generally mild symptoms of the common cold:



Human coronavirus OC43 (HCoV-OC43), of the genus β-CoV

Human coronavirus HKU1, β-CoV, its genome has 75% similarity to OC43[40]

Human coronavirus 229E (HCoV-229E), α-CoV

Human coronavirus NL63 (HCoV-NL63, New Haven coronavirus), α-CoV

 and three strains (two species) produce symptoms that are potentially severe; all three of these are β-CoV strains:



Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV), previously known as novel coronavirus 2012 and HCoV-EMC

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV or "SARS-classic")

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), previously known as 2019-nCoV or "novel coronavirus 2019"

The coronaviruses HCoV-229E, -NL63, -OC43, and -HKU1 continually circulate in the human population and cause respiratory infections in adults and children world-wide.[41][/b]







Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:52:23 PM Tell you what, meet you in the middle, 450, permanently leave? Might as well make it a proper bet.



How is 450 in the middle between 400 and 10,000?



Also your bet sucks balls.



What if this outbreak dies down then 4 months from now the virus mutates and gets a 10, 20 or 30% fatality rate?

You'd be jumping up and down like El Capitain reaching for the vaseline when the neighbors cat accidentally ventures into his house.



No fuck that, there has to be a number and a set time frame otherwise it's a bullshit bet.



Time frame, 3 weeks (21st April)

Deaths per day 500



Stake - 1 month absence from the board.







