|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Bob not answering me either...
Any no I'm not accepting
Theres a shock.
Here's a bet for you Gobshyte.
I bet you that daily covid deaths per (worldometers.info) doesn't exceed 500 in the next 3 weeks, if it does I'll take a 1 month hiatus from the board.
If it doesn't, you will.
Bet??
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Thats exactly why people are still presenting at hospital with infections and dying, the daily death rate is still on an upward trend.
No, it's not.
March 27 - 181 deaths
March 28th - 260 deaths
March 29th - 209 deaths
March 30th - 180 deaths
Its peaked and now on the way down, about a week early for government measures to have had an impact.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Add the WHO to Common Sense FC
Hey BUMCAT. Who are you?
Listen. How many friends
have died? None. My wife
and the kids are alright
. See me, feel me. I'm Free. My generation, we won't get fooled again
. Let's join together
.We're not gonna take it
from Boris the Spider
. I can't explain
his La-La-La-Lies
. I can see for miles
and this will be over by 5.15
or Christmas
. Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
this is the last time
.You better you bet
.
Red Pill Ra-Ra-Ra! All aboard the Magic Bus.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.
I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.
Anyway, take the bet pussy.
You genuinely have no self awareness do you?
If youre so confident, take the bet I proposed first, how can you duck a bet then call someone else a pussy?
There might be more deaths and engineered boosts to the deaths tally - as they'll steal the data from the 2000 who die every week from respiratory failure. I would not bet on the deaths going down in fact I am confident that they'll edge up as long as it is within statistical limits of the deaths we would normally expect for this time of the year. But they will not go up by much as more deaths will make it difficult to lose in the statistical noise.
Expect ONS data not to be updated for sometime and they've already started fucking around with the way data is collected.
They're outright fudging the data.
There is no such thing as coronavirus. Coronaviruses are family of viral infections that have been around for 55 million years.
Covid 19 is just one variation. The most recent common ancestor (MRCA) of all coronaviruses has been estimated to have existed as recently as 8000 BCE, though some models place the MRCA as far back as 55 million years or more, implying long term coevolution with bats.https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/CoronavirusSix species of human coronaviruses are known, with one species subdivided into two different strains, making seven strains of human coronaviruses altogether. Four of these strains produce the generally mild symptoms of the common cold:
Human coronavirus OC43 (HCoV-OC43), of the genus β-CoV
Human coronavirus HKU1, β-CoV, its genome has 75% similarity to OC43[40]
Human coronavirus 229E (HCoV-229E), α-CoV
Human coronavirus NL63 (HCoV-NL63, New Haven coronavirus), α-CoV
and three strains (two species) produce symptoms that are potentially severe; all three of these are β-CoV strains:
Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV), previously known as novel coronavirus 2012 and HCoV-EMC
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV or "SARS-classic")
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), previously known as 2019-nCoV or "novel coronavirus 2019"
The coronaviruses HCoV-229E, -NL63, -OC43, and -HKU1 continually circulate in the human population and cause respiratory infections in adults and children world-wide.[41]
[/b]
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
monkeyman
|
Add the WHO to Common Sense FC
Hey BUMCAT. Who are you?
Listen. How many friends
have died? None. My wife
and the kids are alright
. See me, feel me. I'm Free. My generation, we won't get fooled again
. Let's join together
.We're not gonna take it
from Boris the Spider
. I can't explain
his La-La-La-Lies
. I can see for miles
and this will be over by 5.15
or Christmas
. Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
this is the last time
.You better you bet
.
Red Pill Ra-Ra-Ra! All aboard the Magic Bus.
FUCKING GREAT THAT CLEM
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Tell you what, meet you in the middle, 450, permanently leave? Might as well make it a proper bet.
How is 450 in the middle between 400 and 10,000?
Also your bet sucks balls.
What if this outbreak dies down then 4 months from now the virus mutates and gets a 10, 20 or 30% fatality rate?
You'd be jumping up and down like El Capitain reaching for the vaseline when the neighbors cat accidentally ventures into his house.
No fuck that, there has to be a number and a set time frame otherwise it's a bullshit bet.
Time frame, 3 weeks (21st April)
Deaths per day 500
Stake - 1 month absence from the board.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|