April 01, 2020, 12:37:16 AM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Nail your colours to the COB Mast
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 566



Yesterday at 11:05:27 AM
In true COB fashoion there is no grey areas and no room for shithouses and shit-stirrers (like Johnny).

RedPill Utd = those who think that there has been a major overreaction given the measures taken and that there is more than a whiff of bullshit in the government messages

Wee Willie
Bobupanddown
Tintin

ShitBin City - The virus deadly as fuck 500,000 people might die and the government is being honest with its messages
Team members:

El Captain (captain)
Capsdave
Towse
Gramsci
Jethro
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:08:32 AM by Wee_Willie »
El Capitan
Posts: 40 747


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 AM
Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie  mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:11:17 AM
As I said last week, at the end of April there will either be hundreds of thousands of dead or this has been the biggest overreaction in history.

Sweden gives us our canary in the coal mine.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:12:13 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:10:32 AM
Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie  mick

How you figure that?

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:10 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:05:31 AM
Ok then Bob, if youre that confident, if the number of daily deaths never increases on the previous day till this is over I will leave this board forever, if it does, you leave the board. Deal?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 747


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:12:13 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:10:32 AM
Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie  mick

How you figure that?




Said last week itll blow over in a couple of weeks  :like:




Btw, Bob, you havent got back to me re: your statement that the incubation period is 3 weeks to a month?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 566



Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 AM
It will blow over soon as in the hysteria and lockdown, but not the rhetoric

Also said deaths would not exceed 1700 per day

They will introduce social distancing measures

Government now changing the way they are recording deaths so the numbers will be higher today
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 863


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:32:17 AM
I'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 999



Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 AM
Still early in the game and already Red Pill are taking a first half mullering. :jowo5:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:48:28 AM
Bob not answering me either...
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 747


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:51:39 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 11:32:17 AM
I'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:


 :beer: :beer: :beer:



STAY AT HOME  :beer:

PROTECT THE NHS  :beer:

SAVE LIVES  :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 062


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:51:58 AM
I'm in the other group -
More worried about the police than the virus.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:26:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:48:28 AM
Bob not answering me either...

It's called having a job to do you utter doughnut.

Any no I'm not accepting your open ended bet because its fucked from the offset.
As we've already discussed here, any and all respiratory related deaths are getting thrown on the Coivid waggon so it would be impossible to get accurate numbers.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:34:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:26:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:48:28 AM
Bob not answering me either...


Any no I'm not accepting


Theres a shock.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:51:00 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 12:34:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:26:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:48:28 AM
Bob not answering me either...


Any no I'm not accepting


Theres a shock.

Here's a bet for you Gobshyte.

I bet you that daily covid deaths per (worldometers.info) doesn't exceed 500 in the next 3 weeks, if it does I'll take a 1 month hiatus from the board.
If it doesn't, you will.

Bet??



Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:05:40 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:23 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:57:45 AM
Thats exactly why people are still presenting at hospital with infections and dying, the daily death rate is still on an upward trend.

No, it's not.

March 27 - 181 deaths
March 28th - 260 deaths
March 29th - 209 deaths
March 30th - 180 deaths

Its peaked and now on the way down, about a week early for government measures to have had an impact.

Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 259



Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:13:05 PM
Do Willie or Falsebob work in A&E? Asking for a friend
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 747


Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:32:26 PM
Add the WHO to Common Sense FC


Red Pill United can have David Icke  :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:38:39 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.

 

I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.

Anyway, take the bet pussy.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 566



Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:43:26 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 11:32:17 AM
I'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:

That's because you are Matty you daft cunt
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 471


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:48:23 PM
 
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:51:41 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:38:39 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.

 

I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.

Anyway, take the bet pussy.


You genuinely have no self awareness do you?

If youre so confident, take the bet I proposed first, how can you duck a bet then call someone else a pussy?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:53:13 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:51:41 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:38:39 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.

 

I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.

Anyway, take the bet pussy.


You genuinely have no self awareness do you?

If youre so confident, take the bet I proposed first, how can you duck a bet then call someone else a pussy?

Because your bet is a load of shyte, mine is definitive and not open ended.

Take the bet pussy 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 566



Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:59:27 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:51:41 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:38:39 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.

 

I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.

Anyway, take the bet pussy.


You genuinely have no self awareness do you?

If youre so confident, take the bet I proposed first, how can you duck a bet then call someone else a pussy?

There might be more deaths and engineered boosts to the deaths tally - as they'll steal the data from the 2000 who die every week from respiratory failure. I would not bet on the deaths going down in fact I am confident that they'll edge up as long as it is within statistical limits of the deaths we would normally expect for this time of the year. But they will not go up by much as more deaths will make it difficult to lose in the statistical noise.

Expect ONS data not to be updated for sometime and they've already started fucking around with the way data is collected.
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 02:00:58 PM
How is it a load of shite? You said because the daily death rate has came down it is proof its passed the peak and now a downward trend, if by using your logic that is correct then if the death rate ever increased then its an upward trend again.

You are so confident it has passed the peak now a downward trend, so take the bet, you seem desperate with this second bet and calling me a pussy.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 566



Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:02:50 PM
THIS BOARD IS PROVING MORE DEADLY THAN COVID

And Johnny is still fucking shit stirring  :nige:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 471


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 02:12:51 PM
I didn't fuckin try this time though. Honest.





 rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 363



Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:16:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:32:26 PM
Add the WHO to Common Sense FC


Hey BUMCAT.  Who are you?

Listen. 

How many friends have died? None. My wife and the kids are alrightSee me, feel me. I'm Free.  My generation, we won't get fooled again .  Let's join together.

We're not gonna take it from Boris the SpiderI can't explain his La-La-La-Lies.

I can see for miles and this will be over by 5.15 or ChristmasAnyway, Anyhow, Anywhere this is the last time.

You better you bet.

 



Red Pill Ra-Ra-Ra!   All aboard the Magic Bus.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
El Capitan
Posts: 40 747


Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:22:07 PM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:09:48 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:59:27 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:51:41 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:38:39 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.

 

I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.

Anyway, take the bet pussy.


You genuinely have no self awareness do you?

If youre so confident, take the bet I proposed first, how can you duck a bet then call someone else a pussy?

There might be more deaths and engineered boosts to the deaths tally - as they'll steal the data from the 2000 who die every week from respiratory failure. I would not bet on the deaths going down in fact I am confident that they'll edge up as long as it is within statistical limits of the deaths we would normally expect for this time of the year. But they will not go up by much as more deaths will make it difficult to lose in the statistical noise.

Expect ONS data not to be updated for sometime and they've already started fucking around with the way data is collected.

They're outright fudging the data.

There is no such thing as coronavirus. Coronaviruses are family of viral infections that have been around for 55 million years.

Covid 19 is just one variation.

The most recent common ancestor (MRCA) of all coronaviruses has been estimated to have existed as recently as 8000 BCE, though some models place the MRCA as far back as 55 million years or more, implying long term coevolution with bats.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus

Six species of human coronaviruses are known, with one species subdivided into two different strains, making seven strains of human coronaviruses altogether. Four of these strains produce the generally mild symptoms of the common cold:

Human coronavirus OC43 (HCoV-OC43), of the genus β-CoV
Human coronavirus HKU1, β-CoV, its genome has 75% similarity to OC43[40]
Human coronavirus 229E (HCoV-229E), α-CoV
Human coronavirus NL63 (HCoV-NL63, New Haven coronavirus), α-CoV
 and three strains (two species) produce symptoms that are potentially severe; all three of these are β-CoV strains:

Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV), previously known as novel coronavirus 2012 and HCoV-EMC
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV or "SARS-classic")
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), previously known as 2019-nCoV or "novel coronavirus 2019"
The coronaviruses HCoV-229E, -NL63, -OC43, and -HKU1 continually circulate in the human population and cause respiratory infections in adults and children world-wide.[41][/b]
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 747


View Profile
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 04:21:19 PM
I think everyone is aware that Covid 19 is a strain of coronavirus arent they??  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 747


View Profile
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:15:57 PM
So what was your point with all that waffle Bob?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:19:14 PM
I dont know but with sources like red pill university and Wikipedia, who are we to argue?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:19:34 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:15:57 PM
So what was your point with all that waffle Bob?

Trying and failing to educate you on the subject matter.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 08:20:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:19:14 PM
I dont know but with sources like red pill university and Wikipedia, who are we to argue?

Taking my bet then, if my sources are so shit?

 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 40 747


Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 08:21:44 PM
By pointing out Covid 19 is a strain of Coronavirus??


Wow, thanks  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 08:25:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:20:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:19:14 PM
I dont know but with sources like red pill university and Wikipedia, who are we to argue?

Taking my bet then, if my sources are so shit?

 

How about if the death rate doesnt go over 400 a day I will leave the board forever, if it does then you do Bob.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:36:31 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:25:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:20:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:19:14 PM
I dont know but with sources like red pill university and Wikipedia, who are we to argue?

Taking my bet then, if my sources are so shit?

 

How about if the death rate doesnt go over 400 a day I will leave the board forever, if it does then you do Bob.


How about 10,000 a day?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 08:40:56 PM
Shit house
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:48:28 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:40:56 PM
Shit house

That's a no then? Chicken tits? 

What a gobshyte coward you are, it's a month off this place, is that too scary for you?

 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:52:23 PM
Tell you what, meet you in the middle, 450, permanently leave? Might as well make it a proper bet.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 966


Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:54:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:16:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:32:26 PM
Add the WHO to Common Sense FC


Hey BUMCAT.  Who are you?

Listen. 

How many friends have died? None. My wife and the kids are alrightSee me, feel me. I'm Free.  My generation, we won't get fooled again .  Let's join together.

We're not gonna take it from Boris the SpiderI can't explain his La-La-La-Lies.

I can see for miles and this will be over by 5.15 or ChristmasAnyway, Anyhow, Anywhere this is the last time.

You better you bet.

 



Red Pill Ra-Ra-Ra!   All aboard the Magic Bus.

FUCKING GREAT THAT CLEM  :like:
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 559



Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:58
 Chicken tits  :alf:  monkey
Another COB classic  jc
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 094


« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:39:30 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:52:23 PM
Tell you what, meet you in the middle, 450, permanently leave? Might as well make it a proper bet.

How is 450 in the middle between 400 and 10,000?

Also your bet sucks balls.

What if this outbreak dies down then 4 months from now the virus mutates and gets a 10, 20 or 30% fatality rate?
You'd be jumping up and down like El Capitain reaching for the vaseline when the neighbors cat accidentally ventures into his house.

No fuck that, there has to be a number and a set time frame otherwise it's a bullshit bet.

Time frame, 3 weeks (21st April)
Deaths per day 500

Stake - 1 month absence from the board.



Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 420


« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:42:26 PM »
You know fine well it was in the middle of 400 and 500, so 450 within three weeks, loser leaves the board forever?

Cant say fairer than that Bob no bottle.

Bearing in mind youve already claimed we have already peaked and on a downward trend, youd be daft not to take the bet.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:44:55 PM by CapsDave » Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 363



« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:54:16 PM
FUCKING GREAT THAT CLEM  :like:

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
