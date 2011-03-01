Nail your colours to the COB Mast

Author Topic: Nail your colours to the COB Mast  (Read 287 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 563



« on: Today at 11:05:27 AM »
In true COB fashoion there is no grey areas and no room for shithouses and shit-stirrers (like Johnny).

RedPill Utd = those who think that there has been a major overreaction given the measures taken and that there is more than a whiff of bullshit in the government messages

Wee Willie
Bobupanddown
Tintin

ShitBin City - The virus deadly as fuck 500,000 people might die and the government is being honest with its messages
Team members:

El Captain (captain)
Capsdave
Towse
Gramsci
Jethro
El Capitan
Posts: 40 736


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:10:32 AM »
Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie  mick
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 080


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:11:17 AM »
As I said last week, at the end of April there will either be hundreds of thousands of dead or this has been the biggest overreaction in history.

Sweden gives us our canary in the coal mine.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 080


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:12:13 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:10:32 AM
Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie  mick

How you figure that?

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 404


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:15:10 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:05:31 AM
Ok then Bob, if youre that confident, if the number of daily deaths never increases on the previous day till this is over I will leave this board forever, if it does, you leave the board. Deal?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 736


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:19:16 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:12:13 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:10:32 AM
Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie  mick

How you figure that?




Said last week itll blow over in a couple of weeks  :like:




Btw, Bob, you havent got back to me re: your statement that the incubation period is 3 weeks to a month?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 563



« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:26:12 AM »
It will blow over soon as in the hysteria and lockdown, but not the rhetoric

Also said deaths would not exceed 1700 per day

They will introduce social distancing measures

Government now changing the way they are recording deaths so the numbers will be higher today
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 859


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:32:17 AM »
I'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 996



« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:47:49 AM »
Still early in the game and already Red Pill are taking a first half mullering. :jowo5:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 404


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:48:28 AM »
Bob not answering me either...
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 736


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:51:39 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 11:32:17 AM
I'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:


 :beer: :beer: :beer:



STAY AT HOME  :beer:

PROTECT THE NHS  :beer:

SAVE LIVES  :beer:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 061


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:51:58 AM »
I'm in the other group -
More worried about the police than the virus.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 080


« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:26:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:48:28 AM
Bob not answering me either...

It's called having a job to do you utter doughnut.

Any no I'm not accepting your open ended bet because its fucked from the offset.
As we've already discussed here, any and all respiratory related deaths are getting thrown on the Coivid waggon so it would be impossible to get accurate numbers.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 404


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:34:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:26:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:48:28 AM
Bob not answering me either...


Any no I'm not accepting


Theres a shock.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 080


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:51:00 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:34:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:26:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:48:28 AM
Bob not answering me either...


Any no I'm not accepting


Theres a shock.

Here's a bet for you Gobshyte.

I bet you that daily covid deaths per (worldometers.info) doesn't exceed 500 in the next 3 weeks, if it does I'll take a 1 month hiatus from the board.
If it doesn't, you will.

Bet??



Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 404


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:02:57 PM »
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 404


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:05:40 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:01:23 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:57:45 AM
Thats exactly why people are still presenting at hospital with infections and dying, the daily death rate is still on an upward trend.

No, it's not.

March 27 - 181 deaths
March 28th - 260 deaths
March 29th - 209 deaths
March 30th - 180 deaths

Its peaked and now on the way down, about a week early for government measures to have had an impact.

Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 258



« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:13:05 PM »
Do Willie or Falsebob work in A&E? Asking for a friend
El Capitan
Posts: 40 736


« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:32:26 PM »
Add the WHO to Common Sense FC


Red Pill United can have David Icke  :alf:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 080


« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:38:39 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.

 

I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.

Anyway, take the bet pussy.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 563



« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:43:26 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 11:32:17 AM
I'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:

That's because you are Matty you daft cunt
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 467


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:48:23 PM »
 
CapsDave
Posts: 4 404


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:51:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:38:39 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.

 

I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.

Anyway, take the bet pussy.


You genuinely have no self awareness do you?

If youre so confident, take the bet I proposed first, how can you duck a bet then call someone else a pussy?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 080


« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:53:13 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:51:41 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:38:39 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.

 

I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.

Anyway, take the bet pussy.


You genuinely have no self awareness do you?

If youre so confident, take the bet I proposed first, how can you duck a bet then call someone else a pussy?

Because your bet is a load of shyte, mine is definitive and not open ended.

Take the bet pussy 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 563



« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:59:27 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:51:41 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:38:39 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.

 

I said it is passed its peak which is technically correct as it peaked on March 29th.

Anyway, take the bet pussy.


You genuinely have no self awareness do you?

If youre so confident, take the bet I proposed first, how can you duck a bet then call someone else a pussy?

There might be more deaths and engineered boosts to the deaths tally - as they'll steal the data from the 2000 who die every week from respiratory failure. I would not bet on the deaths going down in fact I am confident that they'll edge up as long as it is within statistical limits of the deaths we would normally expect for this time of the year. But they will not go up by much as more deaths will make it difficult to lose in the statistical noise.

Expect ONS data not to be updated for sometime and they've already started fucking around with the way data is collected.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 404


« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:00:58 PM »
How is it a load of shite? You said because the daily death rate has came down it is proof its passed the peak and now a downward trend, if by using your logic that is correct then if the death rate ever increased then its an upward trend again.

You are so confident it has passed the peak now a downward trend, so take the bet, you seem desperate with this second bet and calling me a pussy.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 563



« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:02:50 PM »
THIS BOARD IS PROVING MORE DEADLY THAN COVID

And Johnny is still fucking shit stirring  :nige:
