|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Bob not answering me either...
Any no I'm not accepting
Theres a shock.
Here's a bet for you Gobshyte.
I bet you that daily covid deaths per (worldometers.info) doesn't exceed 500 in the next 3 weeks, if it does I'll take a 1 month hiatus from the board.
If it doesn't, you will.
Bet??
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Thats exactly why people are still presenting at hospital with infections and dying, the daily death rate is still on an upward trend.
No, it's not.
March 27 - 181 deaths
March 28th - 260 deaths
March 29th - 209 deaths
March 30th - 180 deaths
Its peaked and now on the way down, about a week early for government measures to have had an impact.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|