Posts: 8 563 Nail your colours to the COB Mast « on: Today at 11:05:27 AM » In true COB fashoion there is no grey areas and no room for shithouses and shit-stirrers (like Johnny).



RedPill Utd = those who think that there has been a major overreaction given the measures taken and that there is more than a whiff of bullshit in the government messages



ShitBin City - The virus deadly as fuck 500,000 people might die and the government is being honest with its messages

El Captain (captain)

Capsdave

Towse

Gramsci

Posts: 8 563 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:26:12 AM » It will blow over soon as in the hysteria and lockdown, but not the rhetoric



Also said deaths would not exceed 1700 per day



They will introduce social distancing measures



Government now changing the way they are recording deaths so the numbers will be higher today



Still early in the game and already Red Pill are taking a first half mullering.

Rich you calling me gobshite when you bottled the bet I proposed, even though youre so confident we have passed the peak and on a downward trend.



There might be more deaths and engineered boosts to the deaths tally - as they'll steal the data from the 2000 who die every week from respiratory failure. I would not bet on the deaths going down in fact I am confident that they'll edge up as long as it is within statistical limits of the deaths we would normally expect for this time of the year. But they will not go up by much as more deaths will make it difficult to lose in the statistical noise.



There might be more deaths and engineered boosts to the deaths tally - as they'll steal the data from the 2000 who die every week from respiratory failure. I would not bet on the deaths going down in fact I am confident that they'll edge up as long as it is within statistical limits of the deaths we would normally expect for this time of the year. But they will not go up by much as more deaths will make it difficult to lose in the statistical noise.

Expect ONS data not to be updated for sometime and they've already started fucking around with the way data is collected.