March 31, 2020, 12:08:06 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Nail your colours to the COB Mast
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 558



Today at 11:05:27 AM
In true COB fashoion there is no grey areas and no room for shithouses and shit-stirrers (like Johnny).

RedPill Utd = those who think that there has been a major overreaction given the measures taken and that there is more than a whiff of bullshit in the government messages

Wee Willie
Bobupanddown
Tintin

ShitBin City - The virus deadly as fuck 500,000 people might die and the government is being honest with its messages
Team members:

El Captain (captain)
Capsdave
Towse
Gramsci
Jethro
Last Edit: Today at 11:08:32 AM by Wee_Willie
El Capitan
Posts: 40 735


Reply #1 on: Today at 11:10:32 AM
Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie  mick
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 073


Reply #2 on: Today at 11:11:17 AM
As I said last week, at the end of April there will either be hundreds of thousands of dead or this has been the biggest overreaction in history.

Sweden gives us our canary in the coal mine.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 073


Reply #3 on: Today at 11:12:13 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:10:32 AM
Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie  mick

How you figure that?

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 398


Reply #4 on: Today at 11:15:10 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:05:31 AM
Ok then Bob, if youre that confident, if the number of daily deaths never increases on the previous day till this is over I will leave this board forever, if it does, you leave the board. Deal?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 735


Reply #5 on: Today at 11:19:16 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:12:13 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:10:32 AM
Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie  mick

How you figure that?




Said last week itll blow over in a couple of weeks  :like:




Btw, Bob, you havent got back to me re: your statement that the incubation period is 3 weeks to a month?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 558



Reply #6 on: Today at 11:26:12 AM
It will blow over soon as in the hysteria and lockdown, but not the rhetoric

Also said deaths would not exceed 1700 per day

They will introduce social distancing measures

Government now changing the way they are recording deaths so the numbers will be higher today
Logged
Posts: 858


Reply #7 on: Today at 11:32:17 AM
I'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 995



Reply #8 on: Today at 11:47:49 AM
Still early in the game and already Red Pill are taking a first half mullering. :jowo5:
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 398


Reply #9 on: Today at 11:48:28 AM
Bob not answering me either...
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 735


Reply #10 on: Today at 11:51:39 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 11:32:17 AM
I'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:


 :beer: :beer: :beer:



STAY AT HOME  :beer:

PROTECT THE NHS  :beer:

SAVE LIVES  :beer:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 060


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #11 on: Today at 11:51:58 AM
I'm in the other group -
More worried about the police than the virus.
Logged
