Nail your colours to the COB Mast « on: Today at 11:05:27 AM » In true COB fashoion there is no grey areas and no room for shithouses and shit-stirrers (like Johnny).



RedPill Utd = those who think that there has been a major overreaction given the measures taken and that there is more than a whiff of bullshit in the government messages



Wee Willie

Bobupanddown

Tintin



ShitBin City - The virus deadly as fuck 500,000 people might die and the government is being honest with its messages

Team members:



El Captain (captain)

Capsdave

Towse

Gramsci

Jethro