Nail your colours to the COB Mast Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 31, 2020, 12:08:00 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Nail your colours to the COB Mast Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Nail your colours to the COB Mast (Read 124 times) Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 558 Nail your colours to the COB Mast « on: Today at 11:05:27 AM » In true COB fashoion there is no grey areas and no room for shithouses and shit-stirrers (like Johnny).RedPill Utd = those who think that there has been a major overreaction given the measures taken and that there is more than a whiff of bullshit in the government messagesWee WillieBobupanddownTintinShitBin City - The virus deadly as fuck 500,000 people might die and the government is being honest with its messagesTeam members: El Captain (captain)CapsdaveTowseGramsciJethro « Last Edit: Today at 11:08:32 AM by Wee_Willie » Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 40 735 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:10:32 AM » Youve got one week left for it to blow over Willie Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 073 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:11:17 AM » As I said last week, at the end of April there will either be hundreds of thousands of dead or this has been the biggest overreaction in history.Sweden gives us our canary in the coal mine. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 073 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:12:13 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:10:32 AMYouve got one week left for it to blow over Willie How you figure that? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China CapsDave Online Posts: 4 398 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:15:10 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:05:31 AMOk then Bob, if youre that confident, if the number of daily deaths never increases on the previous day till this is over I will leave this board forever, if it does, you leave the board. Deal? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. El Capitan Online Posts: 40 735 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:19:16 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:12:13 AMQuote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:10:32 AMYouve got one week left for it to blow over Willie How you figure that? Said last week itll blow over in a couple of weeks Btw, Bob, you havent got back to me re: your statement that the incubation period is 3 weeks to a month? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 558 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:26:12 AM » It will blow over soon as in the hysteria and lockdown, but not the rhetoricAlso said deaths would not exceed 1700 per day They will introduce social distancing measures Government now changing the way they are recording deaths so the numbers will be higher today Logged BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 858 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:32:17 AM » I'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING Jethro Tull We need to win football matches Online Posts: 9 995 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:47:49 AM » Still early in the game and already Red Pill are taking a first half mullering. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is. CapsDave Online Posts: 4 398 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:48:28 AM » Bob not answering me either... Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. El Capitan Online Posts: 40 735 Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:51:39 AM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 11:32:17 AMI'M DEFO IN MATTY AND CAPS CAMP BEER ME BOYS STAY AT HOME PROTECT THE NHS SAVE LIVES Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 7 060 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Nail your colours to the COB Mast « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:51:58 AM » I'm in the other group -More worried about the police than the virus. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...