does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery?

March 31, 2020, 09:17:01 PM
does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery?
tunstall
Posts: 3 358


« on: Today at 09:33:39 AM »
i don't.....

but i still buy a ticket

:homer:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 092


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:35:13 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:33:39 AM
i don't.....

but i still buy a ticket

:homer:

I've won it at least a dozen times, only £10 like but I've won.

I guarantee that you know people that have had a form of coronavirus, but as for Covid 19? Different story.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 491


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:17:03 AM »
OUR LASS WON 800 ON SAT NIGHT... 3 NUMBERS ON THE HOTPICKS  👍👍👍

I GOT A GOOD BEB OUT OF IT  😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 765



« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:21:42 AM »
No gambler in their right mind would play the odds the lottery offers you. 
Nelboro
Posts: 189


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:40:40 AM »
Yep, 3 people have won it in Grimsby, Bernie Finn what a character off one of the tough council estates good bloke tho, bought us a pint, think his in Australia now. Mick King also a nice bloke off the same estate as Bernie, Mick worked away a lot, his marriage never lasted after the win. &  Mr Gibney what an arse no-one likes him arrogant twat
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 471


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:43:19 AM »
Who started bucking about, Mick or his missus?



 
V6
Posts: 2 071


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:32:27 PM »
know people who have won 10s of thousands and one lad 1/4 mill

i bought a £5 & 3 £1 scratchcards on sunday as essential items never won fuck all  :wanker: wont buy any for another 10yrs now
tunstall
Posts: 3 358


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:57:19 PM »
Won 30 bar at the weekend  :homer:

Our lass once won 8 grand on Ant & Dec

 
monkeyman
Posts: 8 962


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:02:42 PM »
4800 IN A SYNDICATE OF 10 ONE GREEDY CUNT NEVER PAID IN FOR 3 WEEKS HE STILL GOT PAYED OUT  :unlike:
ANYWAY 2 OF US WENT TO MALIA IN CRETE FOR 2 WEEKS IT WAS SHITE  :meltdown:
Gramsci
Posts: 8 103



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:10:04 PM »
Know two people who were in separate syndicates and are now both millionaires  :like:
