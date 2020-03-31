does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 31, 2020, 09:17:01 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? (Read 211 times) tunstall Online Posts: 3 358 does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « on: Today at 09:33:39 AM » i don't.....but i still buy a ticket Logged Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 092 Re: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:35:13 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:33:39 AMi don't.....but i still buy a ticketI've won it at least a dozen times, only £10 like but I've won. I guarantee that you know people that have had a form of coronavirus, but as for Covid 19? Different story. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 491 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:17:03 AM » OUR LASS WON 800 ON SAT NIGHT... 3 NUMBERS ON THE HOTPICKS 👍👍👍I GOT A GOOD BEB OUT OF IT 😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 765 Re: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:21:42 AM » No gambler in their right mind would play the odds the lottery offers you. Logged Nelboro Offline Posts: 189 Re: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:40:40 AM » Yep, 3 people have won it in Grimsby, Bernie Finn what a character off one of the tough council estates good bloke tho, bought us a pint, think his in Australia now. Mick King also a nice bloke off the same estate as Bernie, Mick worked away a lot, his marriage never lasted after the win. & Mr Gibney what an arse no-one likes him arrogant twat Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 471 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:43:19 AM » Who started bucking about, Mick or his missus? Logged V6 Offline Posts: 2 071 Re: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:32:27 PM » know people who have won 10s of thousands and one lad 1/4 milli bought a £5 & 3 £1 scratchcards on sunday as essential items never won fuck all wont buy any for another 10yrs now Logged tunstall Online Posts: 3 358 Re: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:57:19 PM » Won 30 bar at the weekend Our lass once won 8 grand on Ant & Dec Logged monkeyman Online Posts: 8 962 Re: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:02:42 PM » 4800 IN A SYNDICATE OF 10 ONE GREEDY CUNT NEVER PAID IN FOR 3 WEEKS HE STILL GOT PAYED OUT ANYWAY 2 OF US WENT TO MALIA IN CRETE FOR 2 WEEKS IT WAS SHITE Logged Gramsci Online Posts: 8 103 Re: does anyone know anyone who has won the lottery? « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:10:04 PM » Know two people who were in separate syndicates and are now both millionaires Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...