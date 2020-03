BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



WHOS ON DA BEERZ? « on: Today at 06:52:39 AM »



BIG CHELSKI FAN THESE DAYS BUT LOVE PUTTING IT ON WHEN SUPPIN IN THE CRUSIER OR AT HOME TO REMIND ME OF WHEN I RAN WITH THE BOYS BACK IN THE 80'S



WATCHING OZARK SERIES 3- JUST FINISHED AND ITS DA BOMB



BEER ME BOYS FOAMY FROTHY FAWSTERS ICE COLD, SAT IN MY "BRC" BORO WRECKING CREW TOP THAT HOBBSEY AND BIG IRV GIFTED ME

Re: WHOS ON DA BEERZ? « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:54:16 AM »



WHATS THE TIME WERE YOU ARE

Re: WHOS ON DA BEERZ? « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:56:31 AM »



JUST GOT IN FROM A SPEAKEASY



LIKE THE 1920'S ALL OVER AGAIN AND GUESS WHOS RUNNING THE RACKETS?



MONTY "CAPONE" BEERSON



BEER ME MONKEYKID APPROACHING 1AM HERE IN NEWBRASKA MAYYYTE

JUST GOT IN FROM A SPEAKEASY

LIKE THE 1920'S ALL OVER AGAIN AND GUESS WHOS RUNNING THE RACKETS?

MONTY "CAPONE" BEERSON

BEER ME MONKEYKID