No lockdown for Sweden

Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 086

No lockdown for Sweden
« on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 PM »

https://www.rt.com/news/484515-sweden-covid-no-lockdown/

I suppose when you don't lie about the mortality rate of a virus you probably don't need to over egg the response to it.

Logged

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China

Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 565

Re: No lockdown for Sweden
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:00:48 PM »

No lockdown for Germany

But the thick lefties are lapping up Rabb and his cronies words.... thick cunts

Logged

mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 557

Re: No lockdown for Sweden
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:01:28 PM »

Russia Today

Must be true then

Logged

Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 135

Re: No lockdown for Sweden
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:19:27 PM »

Woman kickin off, saying her neighbour isn't deadhttps://www.liveleak.com/view?t=Csvi_1585595538

Logged

kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 048

Re: No lockdown for Sweden
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 PM »

No, its true, no lockdown or boozers closed.Not yet anyway.

Logged

Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 996

Re: No lockdown for Sweden
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:58:52 AM »

2000 doctors have signed a petition in Sweden to tighten things up with stricter social gathering' saying they're heading for catastrophe.

Logged

All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 637
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!

Re: No lockdown for Sweden
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:13:17 PM »

Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:58:52 AM2000 doctors have signed a petition in Sweden to tighten things up with stricter social gathering' saying they're heading for catastrophe.I think you'll find thats mainly due to the fact that the place is wick with muslamics!

Logged

https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585