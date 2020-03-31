No lockdown for Sweden

March 31, 2020, 07:36:41 PM
No lockdown for Sweden
Bobupanddown
Bobupanddown


Yesterday at 09:57:33 PM
https://www.rt.com/news/484515-sweden-covid-no-lockdown/

I suppose when you don't lie about the mortality rate of a virus you probably don't need to over egg the response to it.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 565



Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:00:48 PM
No lockdown for Germany

But the thick lefties are lapping up Rabb and his cronies words.... thick cunts
mingebag
Posts: 4 557



Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:01:28 PM
Russia Today  
Must be true then  :like:
Skinz
Posts: 2 135


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:19:27 PM
Woman kickin off, saying her neighbour isn't dead

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=Csvi_1585595538
kippers
Posts: 2 048


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 PM
No, its true, no lockdown or boozers closed.

Not yet anyway.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 996



Reply #5 on: Today at 09:58:52 AM
2000 doctors have signed a petition in Sweden to tighten things up with stricter social gathering' saying they're heading for catastrophe.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 637

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


Reply #6 on: Today at 07:13:17 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:58:52 AM
2000 doctors have signed a petition in Sweden to tighten things up with stricter social gathering' saying they're heading for catastrophe.

I think you'll find thats mainly due to the fact that the place is wick with muslamics!
