March 31, 2020, 12:48:23 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

LIDS QUIZZES
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 356



Yesterday at 08:18:49 PM
So where is the next brain teaser?

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 453


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:21:31 PM


I BEEN BUSY YOU FUCKING COCKSNOGGER    mcl :lids:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 8 957


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:29:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:18:49 PM
So where is the next brain teaser?

 
HES TO BUSY DRINKING AMSTEL  :meltdown:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 356



Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:32:48 PM
I ASSUME THAT IS A NAME FOR SOMEONE WHO IS DEAD GOOD AT QUIZZES GIVEN I HAVE WON 2 OUT OF 2.

 

Current positions - WINS AT LIDS' QUIZZES (an extract from the overall leader board):

- CLEM: 2
- Bumcat: 0
- Ozzy Porter: 0
- CapsDave: 0 (but he thinks that equals 3)
- TM: wibble ptang ptang woop
- Towz: -46
- THUNDER:  :duh:
- WINKY: 1,700 (but we've only had 2 quizzes.... or have we?)
- JAKE: Unofficially zero
- Gramsci: non-runner "these things are below an aca..... ac.... a.. aca... dmic of mah intellect.. hic...aaah fuckett..... where's me fuckin' sudoku".

 :homer:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 453


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:45:04 PM
NOWT LIKE BLOWING YER OWN FUCKING TRUMPET EH   mcl


YOU WOULD NEVER FIND ME DOING THAT   



STOP BULLYING CAPSCOCK AND BUMCAT TOO   monkey


YOU KNOW HOW EMOTIONAL THEY CAN GET   :lids:



 :meltdown:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Posts: 4 391


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:40:09 PM
Carry on like this and Ill send you a private message!
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 356



Reply #6 on: Today at 12:15:30 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:40:09 PM
Carry on like this and Ill send you a private message!

 mick
Logged
