CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 13 352







Posts: 13 352 Re: LIDS QUIZZES « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:32:48 PM »







Current positions - WINS AT LIDS' QUIZZES (an extract from the overall leader board):



- CLEM: 2

- Bumcat: 0

- Ozzy Porter: 0

- CapsDave: 0 (but he thinks that equals 3)

- TM: wibble ptang ptang woop

- Towz: -46

- THUNDER:

- WINKY: 1,700 (but we've only had 2 quizzes.... or have we?)

- JAKE: Unofficially zero

- Gramsci: non-runner "these things are below an aca..... ac.... a.. aca... dmic of mah intellect.. hic...aaah fuckett..... where's me fuckin' sudoku".











I ASSUME THAT IS A NAME FOR SOMEONE WHO IS DEAD GOOD AT QUIZZES GIVEN I HAVE WON 2 OUT OF 2.Current positions - WINS AT LIDS' QUIZZES (an extract from the overall leader board):- CLEM: 2- Bumcat: 0- Ozzy Porter: 0- CapsDave: 0 (but he thinks that equals 3)- TM: wibble ptang ptang woop- Towz: -46- THUNDER:- WINKY: 1,700 (but we've only had 2 quizzes.... or have we?)- JAKE: Unofficially zero- Gramsci: non-runner "these things are below an aca..... ac.... a.. aca... dmic of mah intellect.. hic...aaah fuckett..... where's me fuckin' sudoku". Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY