I ASSUME THAT IS A NAME FOR SOMEONE WHO IS DEAD GOOD AT QUIZZES GIVEN I HAVE WON 2 OUT OF 2.
Current positions - WINS AT LIDS' QUIZZES (an extract from the overall leader board):
- CLEM: 2
- Bumcat: 0
- Ozzy Porter: 0
- CapsDave: 0 (but he thinks that equals 3)
- TM: wibble ptang ptang woop
- Towz: -46
- THUNDER:
- WINKY: 1,700 (but we've only had 2 quizzes.... or have we?)
- JAKE: Unofficially zero
- Gramsci: non-runner "these things are below an aca..... ac.... a.. aca... dmic of mah intellect.. hic...aaah fuckett..... where's me fuckin' sudoku".